Billionaire Femi Otedola had a memorable celebration as he added another year on November 4, 2025

The businessman’s daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Ajibade, decided to make their father’s birthday anniversary memorable

A video circulated showing the large and thoughtful presents Femi received from his daughters, triggering reactions online

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has received an unforgettable gesture from his daughter, DJ Cuppy, who went all out to honour him with a grand and emotional gift.

In a now-viral video, Cuppy was seen guiding her father toward an enormous gift-wrapped box that towers above them both.

Femi Otedola reacts as Cuppy delivers unexpectedly huge birthday gift. Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

As Otedola slowly unwraps the massive package, his curiosity quickly turns to joy, capturing a rare, heartwarming moment between father and daughter.

Their warm embrace and laughter highlighted the close bond the Otedola family is widely known for. Inside the box stood a gigantic artistic installation of Otedola’s book Making It Big.

The oversized piece served as both a symbolic celebration of his legacy and a touching expression of Cuppy’s admiration for him.

Temi Otedola’s priceless Ayo game gift

The touching family moments did not end there. Earlier, Temi Otedola also celebrated her father’s birthday with a remarkable and deeply personal gift, a diamond-studded version of the traditional Yoruba Ayo game.

In a video shared by Femi Otedola, he appears visibly moved as he unwraps the handcrafted masterpiece.

Describing it as “priceless,” he praised Temi for choosing something that reflected their shared memories.

“Temi, thank you, my love. You really know how to win Papa’s heart,” he said.

See Cuppy and Temi’s presents below:

Femi Otedola trends online

The Otedola siblings' thoughtful gifts have since drawn admiration online, as netizens celebrate their father.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m said:

"So thoughtful, so beautiful! 😍."

usinzibe said:

"Very sizable for the title too😂👏 thoughtful CUPs📕."

officialneyeclothing

"Too many many concepts 🔥❤️."

impeccable_danny said:

"This is lovely and memorable gift... Ounje Omo ni eje PE lagbara olorun."

hermajestytessardy said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my birthday is tomorrow."

olatubosunrotimi said:

"This is beautiful and it is part of fruits of your labour and more beautiful blessings ❤️❤️❤️."

gerald_a_priestly_king said:

"Hmmmmm Thoughtful. A forever keepsake."

t1_graphics said:

"It's the rich laugh at the begining for me😂😂😂."

thecuteabiola said:

"You give me joy a lot papa ❤️ send AZA pls."

bolaji_abimbola said:

"What a thoughtful and unique gift? Someone once asked, what do you give a man that has everything? A gift like this is priceless!"

ghost_igit said:

"Let’s play sir😂😂🤍."

bahmex004 said:

“A parent’s wealth does not cancel a child’s responsibility.” Even if your parents can afford everything on their own, your love, attention, and small acts of kindness are priceless. Children who care for their parents plant seeds of blessing for their own future. What we give today returns to us tomorrow."

taielemeshookesanjo

"I can't forget Femi Otedolas's words- money that you don't spend is not yours. Its now on my lips every time."

kemity said:

"Make I buy dinner for baba."

naturalgirlofficial_ said:

"Awww, you’re welcome dad. It’s the least I can do 😍."

wunmiat50 said:

"Handsome papa❤️."

onchedu_u said:

"Aside Mukesh Ambani, Femi Otedola is the only billionaire that looks like his wealth isn't a distraction from actually living life. The rest of them look like they have very boring lives centred around working for money."

omolola_temi said:

"That's my sister sending a lovely and expensive gift to my Daddy 😍😍😍❤️😁."

Femi Otedola is impressed with his daughter Cuppy's giant birthday gift. Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Getty Images

Temi Otedola removes father's surname

Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola removed her father's surname, Otedola, from her Instagram bio.

She replaced it with her husband, Mr Eazi’s surname, Ajibade. She took the action following her wedding - which held across three continents - to the singer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng