Billionaire Femi Otedola has shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment he unwrapped his birthday gift

The Nigerian businessman in the video disclosed it was from his daughter, Temi Otedola

His reaction to the expensive gift has stirred reactions, with netizens making funny claims about his daughter's actions

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has received a diamond-encrusted version of the traditional Yoruba Ayo board game from his third daughter, actress Temi Otedola, as a birthday gift.

On Friday, November 14, Otedola shared a video capturing him unwrapping the gift, which included a card from Temi in his office.

The personalised item, evoking their shared cultural heritage and childhood memories, prompted Otedola to call the gift priceless.

“Temi, thanks love, you know how to steal Papa’s heart, this is priceless," the billionaire said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola left Nigerians laughing after a teasing moment with his daughter, Temi Otedola.

The actress playfully approached her father while he was taking a casual walk abroad. Temi first teased him by asking if he was the author of a book called Making It Big.

Her husband, singer Mr. Eazi, also chimed in with the big question that has followed the Otedola patriarch for years: What exactly does he do for a living?

He responded: “I sleep for a living.”

Comments about Otedola's birthday gift

The post garnered widespread praise for its thoughtful sentiment amid Otedola's opulent lifestyle. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

harryM_UTD said:

"I envy their relationship, na word of affirmation I dey give my papa

Timi Abraham commented:

"Lesson learned: Abundance, ironically, can help one appreciate the little things in life. Financial lack can be distracting."

_Mo6ix said:

"Give poor man this thing make you see something."

priscanall reacted:

"Card say "Daddy, buy me island" - Otedola go add ocean."

KING DORZLY reacted:

"Big man pikin dem sabi give their papa some kind things way Dey vex poor man pikin."

yourkingChi said:

"Poor man children would have bought Heaven and earth just to feed cameras This is basically what a gift is."

BamBam_1745 reacted:

"If nah me I go dey think say make I buy my papa house God abeg I know the ayo olopon is worth millions of naira."

erickson_egbon said:

"Father and daughter connection is the highest but Mother and son relationship is golden."

BloodytoothG reacted:

"See how just a write up Brightened his day. It's beautiful if you have money, make you a happy person."

Sillyking09 said:

"I've come to the conclusion that there's no wealthier man, just bigger comfort. This for a poor man can be dug on the ground using stones to play... $0 cost. Better comfort and U get the one made of wood or this very one. Happiness is REALLY free."

earlability said:

"Big men no really get wahala,, little things gladdens our hearts."

Temi Otedola removes father's surname

Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola removed her father's surname, Otedola, from her Instagram bio.

She replaced it with her husband, Mr Eazi’s surname, Ajibade. She took the action following her three intercontinental weddings to the singer.

