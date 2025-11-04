Chef Dammy has released a video to address the people criticizing her after she gave a brief speech at an event

In the clip, she spoke about receiving messages from people cursing her over her choice of career

She told her haters to direct their frustrations to their parents while sharing the negative impression she has of them

Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, has reacted to the criticism following her speech at an event.

The chef, who attempted to break the Guinness World Record in 2023, attended an event where she was invited to give a short speech about herself. The video sparked criticism, with many sending her abusive messages in her direct messages.

In response, Chef Dammy released another video, slamming her critics. She stated that if people want to abuse her, they should do so in the comment section, not in her DMs.

She shared some of the hurtful words directed at her, such as "Werey" (meaning "mad person").

The culinary expert noted that while she used to be hurt by such remarks in the past, she no longer feels the same way, as many do not know the current Chef Dammy.

Chef Dammy shares her impression of critics

Sharing her feelings about the abuse, Chef Dammy expressed that those who insult her are giving the impression that their families, such as their mothers and siblings, are not well at home. She added that the criticism doesn't break her, as she's grown beyond what they say about her.

Chef Dammy concluded by stating that she doesn't believe she deserves the abuse directed at her on social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Chef Dammy's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the chef. Many supported her against online bulling. They warned critics to stop the online negative words. Here are comments below:

@DbPragmatic said:

"Dami, I have a Bible passage for you. Ecclesiastes 7:21 "Do not pay attention to every word people say, or you may hear your servant cursing you."

@davidthefunnel stated:

"I fess burst when I heard it feels good to be a celebrity. Cele wetin? lol."

@anna_chichii wrote:

"you people should stop bullying this lady already."

@001Xtasy shared:

"This is heartbreaking. It shows how much pressure social media puts on young talents like Chef Dammy. Sometimes all people need is kindness, not criticism. Let’s learn to lift others instead of tearing them down."

@ItsCletuss_ commented:

"People should leave this young lady alone! She hasn’t done anything wrong she’s simply living her life."

@mimmie_marie2 reacted:

"Nigerians need to do better. Unfortunately, this video will invite more trolls to her DM."

