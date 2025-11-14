Nigerian Afrobeat stars Davido and Wizkid made it back to the forefront of blogs recently after an old video of them surfaced

In the flashback video, both superstars are seen thrilling guests with an intense performance at the DMW boss's sister’s wedding

The viral footage reignited conversations about their once-admired relationship as fans questioned what happened

A throwback video of Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido performing together at Sharon Adeleke’s wedding in 2013 has resurfaced online, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans.

The clip shows the two Afrobeats giants sharing the stage at Davido’s sister’s wedding reception, long before their fanbases became known for intense rivalry.

Surprise throwback of Wizkid and Davido performing together sparks fresh reactions. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

In the video, both artists can be seen vibing, smiling, and delivering energetic performances that lit up the event.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement, with members of the Adeleke family, including current Governor Ademola Adeleke, B-Red and Sina Rambo, spotted dancing and vibing to the music.

As the footage made its way back to social media this week, many users expressed surprise at how close the pair once appeared.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid, Davido ignite reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

unleashconcept said:

"But I don't think we appreciate David enough oooo. Hear songs 😍😍😍😍🔥👏👏."

peterndk_big7

"Ekuro use to be my favorite of Davido b4 Kante ❤️."

this_is_kunmiiii said:

"My problem is what is Sharon dancing 😂😂😂."

_ayanfe_herbs said:

"Wow this will still happen again and again by God grace."

godie74 said:

"See dancing governor doing what he knows how to do best 😂😂❤️."

ken_12378 said:

"Them be Brotherhood for life 🔥👏❤️😍."

dammy_chase2007 said:

"Nah fans Dey do like them Dey fight."

bigbelinarus1 said:

"I hope she is still married and enjoying her life, na quiet people like this I they like, having. A famous rich super star bro and cousins and living low-key no drama."

homebaba32 said:

"Dat time osapkolo 😈 never start GRA GRA😂."

lightening_lex35 said:

"The price of fame is enmity to relationships and friendships."

pseudothrill said:

"But dem say wizkid get pride he 😂 tell me one thing davido don do for wiz or even wen he don show up for wiz? Davido said in an interview that wiz was one of those that helped him wen he came to Nigeria to start his music then. He also said wen he lost Ifeanyi wizkid was always calling him., and we all know wen he gave birth to ifeanyi wizkid congratulated him. The only time he congratulated wiz na MIL & na after he don mock wizkid for back with his crew kon come online Dey show fake love. Na coz he Dey always do superficial love & cry sympathy make pple think he’s the good guy sha."

christie_augustine8 said:

"Sharon didn’t come to play with her dance steps 😂😂👏👏😍😍."

some1__youknoww said:

"Wiz was born with steeze see composure na😍."

Old video of Wizkid and Davido performing together sparks renewed excitement. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

