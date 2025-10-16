Content creators Radipogad and Jojo of Lele have engaged in a heated online altercation over an unresolved issue

Josephine Sunday, better known as Jojo of Lele, the crush of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, and Destiny Ezeyim, popularly known as Radiogad, have engaged in a heated altercation online.

The feud started when the media personality took a swipe at Jojo of Lele and dragged her mother into the conflict.

In response, the female content creator made a video, accusing Radiogad of vile behavior with his daughter.

She also claimed that Radiogad now wears pampers as a result of his bedroom activities.

Jojo of Lele further alleged that Radiogad was gay and had been dragging men with her. She then confessed to her own bedroom activities with men, while warning Radiogad that he was not her equal.

Radiogad makes allegations against Jojo of Lele



In a recording, the media personality, who recently dragged Mercy Eke, accused Jojo of Lele of sliding into his direct messages.

He stated that he could not sleep with her because her private part resembled that of a 100-year-old woman.

Radiogad also alleged that Jojo of Lele's mother's private part was decaying, adding several other unprintable remarks about the female content creator.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad, Jojo's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what Radiogad and Jojo of Lele said about each other. They cautioned the female content creator first because of what she said about Radiogad's daughter. They also sent a message to Radiogad as well. Here are comments below:

@aaniq_fashion reacted:

"Why his daughter, that’s disgusting. Coming from a woman imagine!! Person wey never born no go know the value of a child sha."

@_hennyy_ commented:

"What the hell???? @jojooflele Did you make this kind of disgusting statement to a 2 year old child??? You should have left it btw you and him and keep away from the child. That’s f’d up! You are a lady, this is soooo crass and uncouth."



@victorleemeted_ shared:

"Make we finish blord and vdm own then we go come look into una matter."

@realbrownve shared:

"It's sad that this guy is an igbo guy it's pain me but we reject it and pass it to yoruba people, we dash una."

@kidbosssss wrote:

"Whatever you do dz weekend charge your phone , buy or beg 4 data , cook food and don’t come late to IG."

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie over Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made certain claims about Edochie's career and warned him of the consequences if he proceeded with the relationship.

He asked him to go back to his former wife and made more allegations against him. He also denounced his friendship with the Nollywood actor.

