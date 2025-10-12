Adult content creator Mandy Kiss has shared a video motivating Nigerian ladies on the need to live a good life

She also apologised to ladies who have been influenced by her social media lifestyle as she advised them on what to do instead

Mandy Kiss' motivational message to ladies came a few days after she cried out over plans to take her to the psychiatric hospital

Social media influencer and adult content creator Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, better known as Mandy Kiss, has sparked another round of reactions with a new video motivating Nigerian ladies.

In a candid video, Mandy Kiss, who made headlines over her Guinness World Record attempt, directed her message to females between the ages of 15 and 25, discouraging them from living a reckless life.

She advised them to equip themselves instead by going to school or starting a business venture.

"I don't want you to end up living your life miserable like mine. I don't want you to live a reckless life. I want you to equip yourself and be smart. If you love money too much, you end up doing stuff you are not supposed to do. I want you to know what you are doing and have plans for yourself," she said in the video.

Mandy Kiss also reiterated that her social media lifestyle was only created out of her bid to create content.

"Look at me. I thought the internet was the place to catch cruise. Now look at me paying the price, explaining myself over and over again because I am not who people thought I was. Know what you are doing. I know I have influenced a lot of young girls out there," she said.

The video comes a few days after Mandy Kiss cried out to Nigerians over plans to take her to a psychiatric hospital due to mental health issues.

The video of Mandy Kiss motivating Nigerian ladies is below:

Reactions as Mandy Kiss motivates ladies

Reacting, some netizens claimed the influencer made the video because she didn't want to go to the psychiatric hospital. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

_yemmyslk_ said:

"She no wan make den carry her go Aro."

beesluv reacted:

"Ambassador is preaching! Accent Dey cry."

ogo.oluwa12 commented:

"Mandy is not mad plsssss..she doesn't want to go to Yaba left. But those pple should go for werey olee idumota instead please ejoooo."

matuatos said:

"Wow impact of rehab, good girl day what pls ? The result is rapid."

bolu.watife522 said:

"Mandy go still collect her life back from those ambassador people nah me talk am."

