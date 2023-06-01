For many Nigerians who grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, watching TV was a thing, especially after school

Nigeria in the late 1990s and early 2000s witnessed some popular soap operas that kept adults and children glued to their television sets.

Aside from the characters in this show, many came with catchy and easily memorable soundtracks.

While many of these soap operas are no longer popular like they used to be, their soundtracks would still bring back memories to everyone who was an ardent fan back in the day.

Legit.ng in this article lists some of the popular soap operas, including their soundtracks.

1. Papa Ajasco and Company

This was one of the soap operas produced by Wale Adenuga Production (WAP) and was first aired in 1996.

The comedy show featured Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, Pa James, and Miss Pepeye.

Earlier this year, actor Femi Ogunrombi, who once played the character of Papa Ajasco, passed away.

2. Super Story

This is another popular soap opera by WAP and has existed since 2001.

The show is famous for the closing montage that comes with the quote, "We are nothing but pencils in the hand of the creator."

There is no permanent cast for this show. However, the likes of Jide Kosoko, Yemi Solade, Clarion Chukwura, Anna Banner, Patience Ozokwo, Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, and the late Olumide Bakare, were among those who acted in some of the episodes.

3. Everyday People

The show, which was popular in the early 2000s, was about a middle-class family and their neighbourhood dramas.

Everyday People had one of the most catchy soundtracks that would leave you singing: "Everyday People, that is you, that is me..."

Popular faces like the late Sam Loco Efe, Norbert Young, Carol King, Desmond Elliot, Ejiro Okurame, among others, were once cast on the show.

4. Dear Mother

This show, popular in the 2000s, tells the story of a widow, Teju, her children, Ifeanyi, Susan, and Ada, and their grandmother.

Veteran actresses Lanre Hassan and Moyin Olutayo were one of the leading casts.

5. Fuji House of Commotion

The show, which was directed and produced by the late Amaka Igwe, tells the story of what a polygamy home looks like.

Some of the lead characters on the show included Kunle Bamtefa, Toun Oni, Ngozi Nwosu as Peace, Ireti Doyle, among others.

6. Face 2 Face

This comedy series highlights the happenings in the typical “face me, I face you” housing system common in the suburban areas of Nigeria.

The showed mainly centred on dramas between a landlord and his tenants.

Some of the cast on the show include the late Kunle Tokunbo Makinde, a.k.a Dejo Tunfulu, Yemi Remi, Sunday Omobolanle (Pappyluwe), and Kay Factor.

7. This life

This was another show produced by WAP, which was quite popular in the early 2000s. The show is centred on life's moral lessons.

Like Super Story, the show doesn't have permanent casts.

Check out a clip of their soundtracks below:

Source: Legit.ng