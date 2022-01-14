Comedian Maraji has got people talking over a statement she made about her husband on her social media page

The expectant mother recounted that her husband got some cow skin popularly called pomo but didn't refrigerate it

As expected, Nigerians had something to say and while some people took her statement seriously, others noted she was only kidding

Comedian Maraji shared a video where she revealed her plans to cook a pot of okro for her small family. The comedian noted that her husband got some pomo for the soup in the morning.

However, after she finished making her video and decided to start preparing the pot of soup, the comedian discovered her husband did not refrigerate the pomo.

According to him, he did not know he was supposed to keep the cow skin inside the fridge.

Comedian Maraji speaks on hubby's failure to refrigerate pomo. Photos: @maraji

Source: Instagram

Recalling what her mum used to say about the male gender, Maraji said there is nothing women need men for except for pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Maraji noted that she's beginning to acknowledge her mum's statement after what her husband did.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react

It did not take long before different comments started to spring up. SOme took her seriously while others noted she was only joking.

charyioma:

"She was obviously just kidding, calm down."

juiceisthe_g.o.a.t:

"Make una chill na... na cruise she dey catch. Y’all are getting worked up for no reason."

moet__oluwasayo:

"It’s sarcasm."

nene_kusi:

"Make una no take am personal, she is teasing Abeg, life no too hard na."

thefemalestoreng:

"She’s just being funny, before una start to drag."

a_jar_of_inem:

"She said this jokingly!!!!"

milliano_king:

"It's not that deep. una go die o, after this talk she Don climb ontop her husband una dey here dey drag una selves."

mosicated:

"She's only making a joke. Ya all so angry by default."

mcmakopolo1:

"Why are people so sensitive these days. it’s clear a joke … but to drag people just dey hungry some people."

Maraji and her Ghanaian husband

Instagram comedian Maraji discussed how she and her Ghanaian lover got married to each other in a low-key wedding ceremony.

The comedian said her wedding to the Ghanaian man was a shocker to everyone including her family members because they didn't have an elaborate one.

She further hinted that the time frame between when they decided to get married and the wedding proper was less than a month.

Source: Legit.ng