The longstanding feud between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj took another turn on Wednesday, October 1. What started as cryptic posts about album sales quickly spiraled into a no-holds-barred exchange.

According to Complex and E! News, Nicki Minaj aimed for Cardi’s newly released album, Am I the Drama?.

She allegedly mocked its sales performance and suggested figures were inflated. The since-deleted posts didn’t go unnoticed.

American rapper Nicki Minaj shades Cardi B's new album sales in now-deleted X posts.

Cardi B came out swinging on X. She branded Minaj “a bored [expletive]” and taunted her with: “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet.”

In another lengthy post, Cardi questioned why Nicki keeps mentioning her:

“You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers… Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake. Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them.”

Minaj didn’t stop there. Screenshots show her mocking Cardi’s lyrics, pregnancy, and even suggesting she had surgery to look like her. One line read:

“Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS… Barefoot, still smellyyyyy.”

What made the online spat more shocking was how personal it became. Both women reportedly mentioned each other’s parents and children.

Cardi, who is expecting her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, said she would not jeopardize her career by going back and forth with Nicki.

Instead, she told Nicki to seek help:

“YOU NEED TO GET HELP!! You need to heal that trauma… you always coming at people every time you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.”

But Nicki took the feud beyond words. She allegedly urged her fan base to boycott companies affiliated with Cardi, writing:

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET… Every company that enabled her disgusting remarks… you have 3 days to cut ties. That is it.”

The Cardi-Nicki feud dates back to their 2018 New York Fashion Week altercation when Cardi was famously filmed lunging at Minaj. Six years later, the hostility shows no signs of cooling down.

Read the tweets here:

Cardi B recently released her second studio album. Photos: @cardib/IG.

