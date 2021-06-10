- Nollywood actress Liz Dasilva has expressed excitement as she turned a year older on Thursday, June 10

- The mother of one who is a fashion designer had been sharing stunning photos of herself wearing different outfits prior to her big day

- Liz showered prayers on herself, stating that her steps are blessed with an abundance of everything good in life

Nollywood actress Liz Dasilva has clocked 43 and the mother of one is excited about her new age.

Since the beginning of the month of June, the Yoruba film star had been sharing sweet photos of herself as she looked forward to her special day.

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared stunning photos of herself in different outfits.

Actress Liz Dasilva celebrates her 43rd birthday. Photos: @officiallizdasilva

Source: Instagram

An array of lovely outfits

In one of the photos, Liz wore a bum short, a white t-shirt, a red beret, and high heels to match.

The actress seemed to be showing how good she looks at her age.

Liz, who is a fashion designer, also used the opportunity of her birthday to display her beautiful creations.

In the photos below, the actress donned a colourful print of trousers and a nice top to match.

According to her, she's a queen in her own way.

In the photo below, the actress could easily pass for a new bride as she donned a dress that is similar to a wedding gown.

She had a tiara on her head as she posed for the camera.

Fans, colleagues celebrate her

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes to you Dearie more life and more blessings Ijmn."

iamfunkeetti:

"HBD."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday to you Ajokeade God bless your new age darling."

adepretty_c:

"Happy birthday to us..... I'm also June 10."

olori_legacy:

"Happy birthday sis."

oyinkansola902:

"Happy birthday ma’am."

queenololade_akewugberu:

"Happy birthday to you, llnp."

