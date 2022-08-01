The duo of Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and actress Liz Da Silva have decided to give their teeming fans something to discuss as they dropped wedding proposal video on Instagram

Both of them shared the video and pictures from the proposals on their Instagram pages to the disbelief of their fans

Many of their fans and colleagues who reacted to their posts on Instagram believed it was just some social media stunts or a scene from an upcoming movie

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and Actress Liz Da Silva have since been in the news for taunting their fans and colleagues as they shared a video of their wedding proposal.

The duo had taken to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Chatta proposing marriage to Liz with a ring at a place which looked like a movie location.

In the video, Ibrahim was seen kneeling as he proposed, and a small crowd assumed to be a production crew chats “say yes”.

Liz, however, said yes, and Chatta happily hugged her, and the crowd hailed them. The video and the pictures from the proposal have since stirred many reactions from fans and colleagues of both movie stars.

Also, in the caption to the proposal video shared by Ibrahim Chatta, he said their wedding would shock their fans just like Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s.

He wrote:

“Just like in d case of @mo_bimpe & @adedimejilateef. E go surprise dem #lizchat2022.”

Liz, in a caption to the proposal video she uploaded, also wrote:

“Every love story is beautiful but ours is Magical, finally said yes @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis . It’s about to be a wedding party. Announcing date soonest.”

Fans and colleagues of Ibrahim Chatta and Liz Da Silva’s reaction

biolabayo1:

"Ema tan ra yin"

reginachukwu:

"Warrin be this one."

bira_foods:

"Lizchat ko chatta bandle ni "

ify0406:

"Title of the film jorrrr"

t_of_20:

"When una shoot the movie finish let us knw we go watch am"

ladybino10:

"What type of playing is this?"

nafisat_omobolaji:

"In this era of cruise I don't even know what to believe, anyway sah congratulations"

