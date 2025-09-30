It appears that Linc's post about finding love again may have upset his ex, Yinka, as she fired a swift response at him

Yinka and Linc had a short-lived relationship that ended months ago, but somehow, the former still finds a way to drag him online

A recent post by the Edochie brother drew attention online, including Yinka's, who has now responded

Nigerian filmmaker Linc Edohcie and his ex-wife, Yinka Theisen, are again in the news on September 30, 2025.

Earlier in the day, Linc had hinted to internet users that he was giving love another chance. He posted about having a long day but longing for his woman's touch and some good food.

This comes after his messy breakup with Yinka, who is based abroad. His post not only drew attention from netizens but also caught Yinka's eye, who swiftly responded to him.

She jabbed at Linc, saying that his new woman is local, and thankfully he would not be using her to get a green card, as he did with her.

Yinka's bold jab at her ex left online users wondering when she would move on from their messy drama. Some online users are also anticipating a reply from Linc in the coming days.

See her post here:

Yinka Theisen had broken her silence, saying neither fans nor family ended her relationship with Linc Edochie.

In a post, Linc's ex-fiancée debunked claims about the engagement announcement causing their split. She insisted her love with Linc was real, but the cracks were too deep for anyone else to fix.

Nigerians react to Yinka's comment about Linc

Read some online reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"She had to mention his kponkiriyon… Yinkus really had it good from the East Side of Luggard’s Nigeria… Alexa play me 🎵 shegzual healing 🤓."

@ruqoyah_bee said:

"I honestly wish it was Yinka that was Yuls first wife. The combination of her & Jud would have been sweet! Everyday content."

@the_prettyonomhen said:

"If he was really after your green card, he would have tolerated all your bad behaviours to get it. But he left anyways."

@destiny_nelly said:

"Yinka, thank you for that first response. We're waiting for the remaining 999 responses to this same post by Linc 😂😂."

@gloshine_hairs said:

"At this point I need to ask Queen May the God she serves because her enemies dey receive instant karma."

@onyinye_joy3030 said:

"Omo even amala was wrapped. Can this lady wrap this her marriage saga up😂😂."

@amakanwakaego1 said:

"She didn't disappoint at all.. We know she must respond and this is not all o😂."

@cheerfulluv said:

"Omooooohhhhh is this woman's children not on social media???? A mother behaving like what I don't know😢."

@nanaakua.otchere said:

"Imagine all the innuendos that Yul and Judy casted at May but she never for once replied to them. Yet this woman kept asking May to move on and being on May’s case. Now your own, Only one, you don dey respond. It is well oon."

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka alleged what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was with Linc.

She made this known during an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu. May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views, with many criticising her.

