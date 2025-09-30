Ex BBNaija housemate Bright Morgan's girlfriend, Ruth Stanley, is not letting go of his neck anytime soon

It is no longer news that ever since Bright's eviction from the house, he has faced major criticism over his affair with Mide

His girlfriend, whom he betrayed, has gone on to rant online and expose him in the latest online scandal

Ruth Stanley, Bright Morgan's American girlfriend, has again released a series of posts regarding him amid their online scuffle.

It will be recalled that after Bright's exit from the house, he made it clear during media rounds that he had a girlfriend on the outside.

BBNaija's Bright labeled gay by his American lover. Credit: @officialbrightmorgan, @mide.army

In the same breath, Bright also stated that he felt strongly toward Mide, with whom he had an affair inside the house.

This information got Ruth riled up, leading her to release multiple posts about him. In her latest post, she talked about his sexuality and how he has been involved with both men and women, single and married.

Ruth wrote via IG:

"Now, (Bright Chikozie Mbata) Bright Morgan's bisexuality ain't my business. That's between him and God. All I'm saying is...A dude who's got lots of dark secrets and the weirdest fantasies should be mindful of what he spews out of his mouth! Expecting me to keep his dark secrets while he goes about running his mouth, telling lies about me ain't gonna cut it."

"Yes Bright Chokozie Mbata (Bright Morgan) bends over for his gender as well (men). Both married and single. He gives and receives both ways. There you have it!Mere looking at him it shouldn't be hard to tell. Except for those who don't know what time it is."

See the post here:

Many react as Bright's US lover exposes him

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"We will not believe anything you say about Bright again cos you’re now speaking out of h@te and p@in. It’s enough. Try heal and move on."

@abbyforreal55 said:

"When you are in love don’t tell any secret. If your mouth is itching you to the extent that you can’t control it, tell chat GPT."

@hajia_zaara said:

"Posting all these lies is making him more popular 😂 we love u Bright Morgan😂😂."

@havilahdivas101 said:

"But u loved him thay way y should he now be disliked hanty?leave person pikin if he no do again relationship is not by force 😮."

BBN Bright's American babe exposes him in new post. Credit: @brightmorganofficial

@thedeltabeauty said:

"Thin line between love & hatred 😢."

@pretty_merit_ said:

"But you were dating and didn’t have issues with his sexuality, madam heal joor."

@officialmarcel6 said:

"My sister, you are just pained ooooo. Thank goodness Brother Bright went for that show and met Aunty Mide. At least he is safe from you."

@xencybabe said:

"This one go talk pass Yinka. U are not interested in his sexuality yet everything you said from beginning to the end is on it. Meanwhile Bright if U dey kpolantu U gotta stop now cos rapture is very closer than expected."

@stanleytt7 said:

"But you were happily dating and bankrolling his lifestyle 😂😂."

Bright Morgan’s lover allegedly takes drastic action

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, message Ruth, the American lover of BBNaija’s Bright Morgan, sent to his family before he was evicted from the reality show has surfaced online.

In the post, Ruth stated that she would collect everything she had given him and make him part with millions of naira over his actions .

he also accused him of lacking self-control and dignity, sparking comments from fans.

