Pete Edochie spoke on the striking similarities between African traditional religion and Christianity, saying both saints and ancestors act as intermediaries to God

In an interview, he drew a parallel between Christian sacraments and Igbo customs, comparing bread and wine to kolanut and palm wine

Edochie encouraged the peaceful harmonisation of both traditions, seeing no contradictions between them

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie recently shared his perspective during an interview with Chief Emeka Mba of Afia TV, offering deep insight into the coexistence of African traditional beliefs and Christianity.

He explained that within Christianity, saints serve as intermediaries between humans and God, while in African tradition, that same role is filled by ancestors.

According to him, both act as channels through which people seek divine intervention, as they are believed to be close to God and able to intercede on behalf of the living.

The 78-year-old movie star pointed out that many people still consider the worship of ancestors to be more effective than Christianity, though this largely depends on personal beliefs.

However, from Pete Edochie’s viewpoint, he sees value in both systems and believes that invoking both saints and ancestors can strengthen one’s spiritual connection. This blend of practices reflects a dual understanding of existence, which he embodies.

Pete Edochie has often been seen performing traditional rituals such as breaking kola nut and invoking ancestral blessings, while also concluding his prayers in the Christian format, showcasing how both traditions can complement each other.

He drew a parallel between Christian sacraments and traditional customs. In Igbo culture, offering kolanut is a sacred gesture of welcome, similar in significance to the breaking of bread and sharing of wine in Christian practice.

He suggested that, had Jesus Christ been born in Igboland, he might have used local items like okpa and palm wine for the same practice.

Edochie concluded his reflection by emphasising that differences between belief systems are often subtle, and embracing both can offer a more profound and inclusive spiritual experience.

Netizens react to Pete Edochie’s statement

Pete Edochie’s comment sparked a lot of responses from netizens.

@itzpetkoff wrote:

Even before this man talk am, i already have the knowledge.. It all the same religion but of different people and nationality

@WisdomjosephA commented:

in christianity every one that took up christ is a saints. which means all christians are saints.

@Ibiye05 said:

When did Pete Edochie become a spokesman for Christianity?

@ukwede7485 noted:

The teaching about Saints is better understood by Catholic but duo religion hmmmm, i don't think but can co-exist.

@nwachukwu266 averred:

I totally disagree with you sir, everyone knows how Christianity came about, so don't gaslight me with this crapp of combining the two, one is true the other is a lie .

