Rita Edochie has been called out on social media for allegedly promoting cultism due to a recent post she made

The veteran movie star shared a video of herself dancing and singing along to a song associated with a confraternity in Nigeria

An Instagram page, Naija Confra, known for castigating cultism in Nigeria, condemned the post, sparking reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has come under criticism from an anti-cultism advocacy page on Instagram, Naija Confra, following a video she posted on her social media handle.

In a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 23, the actress was seen dancing and singing along to a song known to be associated with the Aye cult group.

Rita Edochie dragged over cult music.

Source: Instagram

The video subsequently caught the attention of the advocacy page and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Naija Confra, a platform known for its firm stance against cultism, condemned the actress’s actions, describing them as a misuse of influence.

The page expressed concern over the choice of music, pointing out that her position as a public figure comes with a responsibility to avoid content that could be seen as glorifying cult culture.

Sharing the clip, the page wrote:

"A super talented actress and public figure — misusing her influence to promote cultism."

Refer to the post below:

On the other hand, Rita Edochie’s caption emphasised her strength and refusal to be disrespected, portraying a combative and unyielding image.

Sharing a video, she wrote:

"I JUST WANTED TO REMIND YOU ALL THAT I'M THE ONE AND ONLY RUGGED MAMA 🥰 NA ME GET THIS SPACE, MAMA AWADA, IF YOU DO ANYHOW YOU GO COLLECT WOTO WOTO 👌. I'M THE QUEEN OF THIS CASTLE, THE ONLY FEAR THAT FEAR FEARS. I'M STRONG, I'M FEARLESS, AND I'M UNSTOPPABLE.

I'M A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH, AND I ALWAYS COME OUT ON TOP, BUT WOULD YOU EVER SEE ME INTIMIDATE ANYONE? THE ANSWER IS NO!!! I DON'T OPPRESS PEOPLE, I'M ALWAYS ON MY LANE, BUT IF YOU TRY TO CAUSE ME PAIN, I WILL SIT ON YOUR DAMNN HEADS 👌. JUKWAAA ESE.

I DON'T TOLERATE DISRESPECT, AND I WON'T HESITATE TO GIVE YOU A PIECE OF MY MIND. SO, STAY LOYAL, STAY REAL, AND ALWAYS REMEMBER SAY I DEY ACTIVE 247.

GOOD EVENING GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE, I SAY MEK I DROP SMALL UPDATE ."

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's video

The video, as expected, elicited buzz on the social media space with netizens sharing their thoughts accordingly.

Rita Edochie dragged for promoting cutism.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng picked some comments:

@awele231 wrote:

E be like say na 1 small boy wey just bam egede dey knack this woman now 😂 Rita edochie the boy wash plate too? E reach to ask bcos I wonder why u go come online dey mumu urself

@imaginaryyy1122333343 commented:

The truth be say una favs love Ayes 😍 most of una parents and grandparents self love NBM 😍 Una fit hate but many wey dey hate na as a result of FM 😂 Na FM make many of una run go join other frat 😂 E get why other frat dey call us strong men ✌️

@abbeyboy65 noted:

Na so Mama love Aye style I greet all men for this platform 🪓🪓🪓🪓

@alphasnowey said:

Be like she don smoke dey feel like she still dey university. So she dey promote cultism ?

@6keys09 wrote:

It’s been long I knew she was foolish. From that time that girl that insulted her died I never liked this woman

