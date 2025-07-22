Nigerian content creator Peller gave netizens another reason to talk online after he was seen with gospel singer Ebuka Songs

The two stars were seen casually performing some Christian songs along with some friends around

During the music ministration Peller was speaking in tongue, leaving both his fans and netizens in disbelief

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller and gospel musicians Ebuka Songs elicited conflicting reactions on social media.

The scenario arose after the Streamer paid a visit to the I Will Pray hitmaker at his Abuja home.

Peller's spiritual display with Ebuka Songs trend. Credit: @peller089, @ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

During their streaming session, they performed Christian music and shared a fun moment.

At some point during the praise and worship session, Peller was heard speaking in tongues, prompting many to question whether he was faking it.

Watch the video below:

Peller and Ebuka Songs trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bee_blaq_ubasinachi said:

"This is what Christianity has been reduced to."

houseofeveryevery said:

"This comment section self 😂 so peller is now an evil person? Someone that doesn’t smoke, drink or fornicate. Why can’t he visit him?"

@olakennyd said:

"I never rated Ebuka songs before. Thank you for confirming my decision. If you’re associating yourself with a nuisance, I can never rate you."

@MysteryMahn wrote:

"This is why people like Pst. Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, etc remain respected and in use by God because they would never associate themselves with things like this. Ebuka Songs brought the bar low. He will be humbled. All this pride will soon stop."

joebezt_hkol wrote:

"This is actually wrong 😑….. @peller089 they’re things you don’t have to take for granted, especially the things of God… you won’t do this to Islam religion. @jadrolita.jarvis talk to Peller."

@bahdman_Slim said:

"@ebuka songs why ?? Kia now I no fit take your songs seriously 😒. How are we even sure that songs like “I will pray” say you no Dey catch cruise as you Dey record m."

@Simidele_ said:

"'By their fruits you shall know them.' .Personally, I've never been fond of him or his music. However, it's evident that a true child of God is recognizable by their deeds."

Peller's moments with Ebuka Songs trend on social media. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller opens up on his faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that TikToker Peller revealed that he was born into Islam but left after a painful experience in Quranic school.

The teenage content creator shared the reason behind his conversion during a recent livestream.

Peller's revelation has opened conversations about childhood trauma and religious choice with netizens dropping their reactions.

