Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Switch, has taken to social media to address some of the speculations concerning her

Recall during the #EndSARS movement, the disk jockey played a pivotal role in the coverage of the Lekki shooting

In a recent post, Switch stated that she never left the country, contrary to the reports that had claimed she got asylum in Canada

Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch has taken to social media to speak about her rumour asylum in Canada following her role in the #EndSARS movement in October of 2020.

Switch says she was never in Canada. Photo credit: Dj Switch

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram Story, Switch addressed the rumours that she had sought asylum in Canada after her coverage of the Lekki shooting went viral.

DJ Switch denies seeking asylum in Canada

Recall that she did an Instagram live during the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate by men in military uniform and reports claimed this was what led to her plans to leave the country.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Well, Switch has seen debunked the claims, revealing she never left the country. In the message, she revealed she was, however, finally traveling out of the country, but not to Canada.

In her words:

"I've been cooked up in a house for months. I never got asylum to Canada, I did not step foot in Canada. I didn't even speak to anyone who claimed they spoke to me on the issue."

Petition to deny asking Canada to deny Switch asylum

Recall the Canadian parliament had been asked to deny DJ Switch asylum in the country. As a result of this, more than 900 people signed a petition calling for her denial after news emerged that is seeking asylum in Canada.

She was believed to have claimed that she received death threats over her involvement during the #EndSARS protest.

Recall that she did an Instagram live during the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate by men in military uniform. The petition was initiated by Femi Fako, titled “Refuse the Canadian Asylum application of Ms. Obianuju Udeh and her associates now!”

Source: Legit