Eva Alordiah descended heavily on Linda Ikeji while threatening fire and brimstone over a recent post made about her

The rapper fumed at the blogger for posting a video she shared on her social media handle while muting her song that played in the background

Eva, who was quite furious about this move, launched a series of online rants against Linda Ikeji, ordering her to take down the post

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah recently blasted renowned blogger Linda Ikeji over a post she made earlier.

Alordiah took to her page, with over 300K followers, where she posted a video highlighting how she was enjoying life in the village, hinting at the launch of a fishery business.

Eva Alordiah calls out Linda Ikeji over post made about her. Credit: @evaxalordiah/@officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

The video showed her on a tree, cooking with firewood, and enjoying the beauty of nature.

According to Alordiah, while others are interested in leaving the country for places like Canada and the UK, she chose to go to the village, and everything appears to be falling into place for her.

In her words:

"POV: While everyone else is trying to Japa to the UK and Canada, you've Japa'd to the village to live on the farm and take care of your parents. And suddenly, everything is flowing, flowing, flowing!"

She added:

"I still want to Japa to Japan, but I’m selfish because I’m enjoying the farmhouse and selling fish with my parents in the village. There are 10,000+ catfish available for smoked catfish bulk orders, only serious businesses.

First come, first served. Follow & DM or WhatsApp us here → @remasonfarms."

She accompanied the video with background music, which was one of her latest tracks, Focus Focus Focus.

Eva Alordiah drags Linda Ikeji over post

Linda Ikeji came across the post and shared it on her page. Linda Ikeji muted the background music in the clip, which triggered the wrath of Alordiah.

In a subsequent post, Eva Alordiah expressed her displeasure, ordering Linda Ikeji to take down the post as soon as possible.

Eva Alordiah blasts Linda Ikeji for muting her song while reposting her video. Credit: @evaxalordiah

Source: Instagram

She made use of some derogatory words against Linda while issuing threats.

In one of her posts, she wrote:

"@lindaikeji, with all due disrespect, you're a fu***king weird human periwinkle. You are like the irritating itch in the low of my back that I can't reach. You're the annoying pimple with a yellowing head that I want to pop till the pus comes out.

DON'T EVER POST MY CONTENT!"

Ranting further, she wrote:

"@lindaikejiblogofficial @lindaikeji

I swear, Linda Ikeji and her business have been on my last nerve since 2012!!!

They never support your work, they don't like you, they just want to USE YOU for clout! This is why I left the industry for them and walked TF away to save my peace. Y'all don't play with me! Else I'll sq**irt holy Pu$$Y juice in the Earth at 3:33 AM and cast incantations over your souls. Don't post my sh*t ever!!!! @LindaIkeji

I DO NOT WANT YOUR PROMO!!!!"

"Thank you for posting, but respectfully, fcjK you very much. This content was posted to my feed with my music. If you wanted to repost, why TF do you take out MY MUSIC??? Are you okay? Is your team okay?? Please take down this post immediately if you are not going to post it in its original creation. TF???"

Insisting on the deletion of the content, she wrote:

"If you know her, make una advise am. After all the work I have done to bring myself literally back from hell, I have no fear going back there. I swear I’ll drag any Archonian agent raising its ugly head to exploit the hard work I do. This is a very different timeline. I’m not the same Eva Alordiah you used to know. If you play that nonsense game, I beg you to get ready for my bite.

I’m a wild venomous woman, and I swear on the rains and waters that brought me forth into this realm, Linda Ikeji, I’m not the woman you want to play with. Not in this timeline.

@lindaikejiblogofficial DELETE MY CONTENT FROM YOUR FEED! DELETE YOURSELF!!!!!!!!"

See the posts below:

