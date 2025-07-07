Don Jazzy, alongside other artists signed to his label, threw their weight behind Reekado Banks on his latest project.

A video showed the moment the Mavin Music boss shared a hug with Reekado Banks who warmly welcomed him to his album listening party.

Rapper Ladipoe was also spotted at the venue showing support for Reekado Banks who was once signed to Mavin Records.

Nigerian music star, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks celebrated a new milestone in his career in the company of his former boss, Don Jazzy, and members of his former record label.

The 31-year-old recently dropped an album titled 'The Game Needs You' and is determined to make the most out of it.

A video making the rounds online captures the moment Don Jazzy walked into the venue and Reekado Banks, visibly enthusiastic, screamed his name while welcoming him with a warm hug.

The duo went on to converse briefly before Don Jazzy began showing off some dance moves, grooving to the background music.

In addition, rapper Ladipoe was also spotted as he embraced Reekado Banks, exuding a perfect bromance.

Don Jazzy's Reekado album party appearance draws reactions

Don Jazzy's presence at his ex-signee's album listening party undoubtedly triggered a frenzy on the internet with netizens sharing varying thoughts regarding the duo's relationship.

Legit.ng has garnered some notable comments from cybernauts, read below:

rash_ng wrote:

Is don jazzy genuinely happy ??

emmanuelx05 said:

I thought he had one jam with WizKid in the album

adconpoint commented:

In this hot weather… neegahs dey wear leather jacket…🤷🏿‍♂️😂😂

hegemoney_1 wrote:

Na the album I dey stream at the moment 😎… Reeky has been my fav since day 0

realmaykus said:

This donjazzy dance be like fake one

laclyx commented:

Man like Dona Jazzy, ever supportive 🙌 👏

broda_gbegee wrote:

Abeg don jazz na father for this music industry business ❤️🙌

tee_abubakar averred:

Don jazzy isn't a jealous boss that's why he make it higher than 🔥

official_mcmorgana wrote:

Wait don dey bend down greet you and you use one hand shake am...you sure say you wan blow for this industry like this.

exttraloud1 wrote:

Pulling away from Don Jazzy was an error. He should’ve stayed a little longer and stand on his feet before leaving the record label.

jemzjnr said:

We need to give Don Jazzy his flowers his is what a Boss should be

danny__vibes__102 commented:

I have washed this video more than three times to be honest Don jazzy is a very loyal billionaire who doesn't show himself outside, just look at how he respect and bow to the man on white shirt, to be honest I respect @donjazzy a lot 🙌🙌🙌

Reekado Banks prepares to expose music boss

In a previous report, Reekado Banks took to his X handle where he declared his intention to call out a music boss whom he claims often truncates the career of young artists.

He vowed to appear on an interview one day and take out time to expose what he described as demonic activities of the said music mogul.

Reekado Bank's post stirred speculations on social media.

