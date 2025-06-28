Drama erupted at BBNaija Season 9 reunion as housemates Chinwe and Chinne clashed over on-air intimacy

Chinwe defended having sex on national TV, blasts Chinne as a “zoo product” during heated exchange

Chinne mocked Chinwe over the relationship with Zion, gets hit with a savage 35-year-old virgin clapback

The Big Brother Naija Season 9 reunion took a fiery turn as two former housemates, Chinwe and Chinne, went head-to-head in a no-holds-barred verbal war that left viewers stunned and social media buzzing.

The altercation, which aired late Friday night, saw Chinne Nwafor attempting to shame Chinwe Elibe for having multiple sexual encounters with her in-house lover, Zion, during their time in the house — a moment that Chinwe did not let slide.

What started as a mild disagreement quickly turned into a war of words, with vicious clapbacks and personal jabs flying across the stage.

Chinwe clashes with Chinne at BBNaija Reunion. Photos: @officialchinwe_elibe/IG

Source: Instagram

In response to Chinne’s attempt to mock her for having sex on national television, Chinwe made it clear she had no regrets about what happened between her and Zion, saying:

“We are not on the same level. You are a villager in every sense of the word. You act like they just brought you out from a zoo, like they just let you loose and you move mad.”

The statement earned loud gasps from fellow housemates and fans alike. Chinwe, known for her fierce personality, wasn’t backing down and made it clear she wasn’t ashamed of her choices.

Chinne responded with:

“Is that why you went on national television to have sex? You are a fool. Get out!”

But Chinwe wasn’t done. She fired back savagely:

“You want to shame me for having sex? Okay, 35-year-old virgin. Congratulations.”

Chinne quickly denied being a virgin or being 35, but Chinwe continued to press, accusing her of hypocrisy.

As the argument escalated, Chinne shifted focus, claiming Chinwe’s real problem was Zion, the man she had a controversial relationship with in the house.

But Chinwe, unshaken, shut it down with another jab:

“Zion is not my problem. I have addressed Zion and I’ve moved past it. Go and reconcile with your niece.”

See the video here:

Fans react to the clash between Chinwe and Chinne

That final dig visibly stunned Chinne, and fans online quickly speculated that it referenced a past scandal involving family drama, though no details were confirmed.

@PrettyTonia:

"Chinne wanted to sl*t-shame Chinwe but got cooked instead. That “zoo villager” line finished me"

@ZionStan_01:

"Why is Zion still trending after all these months? Chinwe needs to heal and stop dragging him abeg"

@BBNaijaAddict:

"These reunion shows are always hotter than the actual season Chinwe no get filter at all"

@TifeThePlug:

"Chinwe stood ten toes down! You can’t shame someone who’s not ashamed. Chinne walked into that L."

@MummyBlessing:

"All of them are just disgracing their families on national TV. Is this what fame means now?"

Chinne mocked Chinwe over the relationship with Zion. Photos: @officialchinwe_elibe/@chinne_nwafor/IG

Source: Instagram

Chinwe accuses ex-lover Zion of fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija Reunion show took an unexpected turn with the drama between two former lovers.

In a video making the rounds, Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa were seen having a heated argument over their failed relationship. In the clip, Chinwe claimed that Zion took money from her and ghosted her after three days.

However, he continued to demand money from her, which she kept giving him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng