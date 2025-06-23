Nollywood actor Kenneth Okolie’s wife is heavily pregnant and expecting their child to the joy of fans

The movie star announced the big news online as he celebrated his wife’s 40th birthday with baby bump photos

The news of Kenneth Okolie and his wife expecting a child made the rounds on social media, and netizens reacted

Nigerian actor Kenneth Okolie and his wife are making headlines over the news of their child that’s on the way.

The movie star warmed the hearts of fans on June 23, 2025, when he announced the upcoming addition to their family.

Kenneth Okolie took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday, and he used the opportunity to announce her pregnancy. The film star shared a series of baby bump photos, and in one of them, he was seen cradling her protruding stomach.

Nigerians react as actor Kenneth Okolie announces wife's pregnancy on her 40th birthday. Photos: @kennethokolie

In the caption of the photos, the movie star gave thanks to God for his faithfulness. He wrote:

“Happy Big 40 my love. God has been faithful❤️.”

Recall that Kenneth Okolie and his wife welcomed their first child in 2019.

See his post below:

Reactions as Kenneth Okolie announces wife’s pregnancy

After Kenneth Okolie announced his wife’s pregnancy on her 40th birthday, the news made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them congratulated the celebrity couple and wished them well:

Shaunadfilmdiva said:

“Happy birthday and congratulations to you two! 💕”

Angobb_ said:

“Congratulations and happy birthday to the gorgeous Mrs Okolie 🙏🏾.”

Judithaudu said:

“Happy Birthday to your Queen and Congratulations ❤️.”

Kunleremiofficial wrote:

“40 and fabulous 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 Gods blessings.”

Princesssalt2 wrote:

“Congratulations 🎉 and happy birthday queen. 🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🎂.”

Uzoosimkpa said:

“😍 Congratulations beautiful people.❤️”

Chang_song said:

“Soooo beautiful!!! 😍😍😍 Congratulationssss!!!! ❤️”

Dr_adaora said:

“Yassssssss! Happy Birthday Queen!! Can’t wait to meet the little one❤️❤️❤️.”

Okeybakassi wrote:

“Happy birthday to your wife. Congratulations to your family.”

Porsche_anderson said:

“Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉 my brothers look alike and an unproblematic individual.”

____atinuke_ said:

“She is so beautiful.”

Mzjessyfab said:

“Kenneth the fine guy with a very quiet lifestyle and private guy too, congratulations ndi nkem, the baby go too foineeeeeee.”

Iam_jennyluv said:

“The Idris Elba of Nigeria, congratulations Odogwu.”

Real Warri Pikin showcases babybump

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, reacted to the suspicions about her pregnancy making the rounds on social media.

On Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, Real Warri Pikin posted an emotional video with her family to announce her pregnancy with her fourth child. The news was met with widespread celebration before some critics started to pick her story apart.

Days after Real Warri Pikin shared that she was pregnant, some netizens started to doubt her claims and even dug up videos of her at the highly publicised JP2025 traditional wedding in April 2025.

As more people continued to doubt the media personality’s pregnancy, she took to social media to react. Taking to her official Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin, who is also a gym enthusiast, posted a workout video of herself with her trainer.

