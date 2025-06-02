Burna Boy slams critics for trolling him over free show plan in Burkina Faso labelled his critics as “morons” and keyboard warriors

The singer insists that no one in their family tree had done anything remotely significant for Africa, so they should not tell them how to show love to the continent

He adds that his integrity is intact, and he would continue doing what he feels is right, regardless of people's opinions or political tensions

Nigerian music superstar and Grammy winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has responded fiercely to the heavy criticism he faced after expressing his intention to hold a free concert in Burkina Faso.

In a fiery statement shared via the Instagram story of NSOW TV, Burna Boy didn’t mince words as he slammed those questioning his motive and relevance in the West African country, currently facing a sensitive political climate.

The “City Boys” crooner noted that while many welcomed his idea, the level of negativity from a section of online critics left him shocked and irritated.

Burna Boy blows hot over criticism of his free show in Burkina Faso.

He stated:

“I said I wanted to do a free show in Burkina Faso and I got a lot of positivity, but at the same time, surprisingly, some morons said a lot of unbelievably negative sh*t that had me in shock"

He further dragged critics who insulted him online, stating:

“I’m sorry but YOU are not qualified to even speak my name if your only contribution to this world is typing dumb comments or talking into your cheap ring light and phone.”

Not stopping there, Burna Boy fired more shots:

“How can you tell me what to do for any part of my home ‘Africa’ when nobody in the history of your family tree has done anything significant or even at all for any part of Africa or even planet Earth as a whole?”

The singer, who recently headlined global stages, reaffirmed his belief in using his platform to do good, insisting that he has nothing to gain and owes no one anything, but still continues to carry out meaningful actions.

“My integrity is unquestionable. Therefore, burn in hell if you said anything negative.”

Burna Boy's promised visit to Burkina Faso

The outburst came days after some online users criticised Burna Boy’s plan to perform in Burkina Faso, calling it a “misplaced priority” due to the country’s current political instability.

Earlier in May, Burna Boy had expressed his desire to perform for free in Burkina Faso, a country currently ruled by a 36-year-old military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who came into power after a coup in 2022.

Traore, known for his bold stance against neo-colonialism and Western interference, has become a cult hero among many young Africans, with some branding him “Africa’s new hope.”

As Burna Boy doubles down on his commitment to Africa, netizens remain divided on whether his controversial tone overshadowed his well-meaning gesture.

