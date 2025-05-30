Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel drops new EP “Lemon Chase,” inspired by real-life emotions of love, loss, and hope

The seven-track project features collaborations with Johnny Drille, Angelique Kidjo, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, and more

Kizz Daniel says the EP is honest, authentic, and a reflection of life’s sweet and sour moments, setting the stage for his upcoming album “Uncle K”

Afrobeats heavyweight Kizz Daniel has unveiled his much-anticipated new EP titled “Lemon Chase”, a deeply personal project that marks a new chapter in his musical journey.

Legit.ng recalled the singer lost his mother-in-law a couple of months ago.

The seven-track EP is more than just a teaser for his upcoming album, “Uncle K”; it’s a heartfelt expression of the highs and lows that define real life.

Opening up, Kizz Daniel shared the inspiration behind the project, saying,

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it. I wanted this project to feel like real life—sweet, sour, confusing, beautiful.”

Kizz Daniel opens up on inspiration behind his new EP.

Source: Twitter

He described the EP as “music for your heart, for when you’re healing, or hoping, or remembering.”

His goal, he said, was to create something honest and authentic, capturing emotions that anyone can relate to.

From the opening track “Black Girl Magic”, which celebrates beauty and strength, to the closing song “Police”, featuring the soulful Johnny Drille and the legendary five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, the EP takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. Kizz Daniel’s storytelling is layered and rich, blending upbeat vibes with moments of introspection.

The EP boasts an impressive lineup of featured artists who each add a unique flavor to the project.

Rising stars like Bella Shmurda, Odumodu Blvck, and Zlatan bring raw, street-inspired energy, while the return of Fola, known for his earlier collaboration with Kizz Daniel on the hit single “Lost,” adds depth and emotion.

Behind the scenes, the production team is stacked with some of Afrobeats’ top names, including Reward Beatz, Blaise Beatz, Magic Sticks, Bando, and Ayzed.

Their collective work delivers a polished and dynamic soundscape that complements Kizz Daniel’s vocal versatility.

Reward Beatz led the production on standout tracks like “Eyo” and “Black Girl Magic,” while Blaise Beatz and Magic Sticks contributed to other fan favorites such as “Secure,” “Peace I Chose,” and “Titi.”

See the post here:

Netizens react to the EP

User @slimtallberry expressed surprise about a missing feature, writing,

“I think say BNXN dey that first track nah, why u comot am.”

Meanwhile, @kw_worldd shared pure enjoyment: “See as I dey for sweet song.”

Others showered Kizz Daniel with praise and gratitude. @officialfroshmuller called him a “Music Alien,” while @oluwakhordry thanked him for consistently delivering great music, saying,

“Thanks for giving us good musics always God bless Uncle K.”

Some fans got playful, like @young_axxess_monny, who joked,

“Here you go, take my card Baby run am debit now now ahhh VADO kilode.”

@prince_dstn admired his longevity, commenting,

“You too good abeg. How person go Dey drop hit back to back for 10 years plus now. Ah ah.”

@haytee4lyf hyped the collaboration, calling it a meeting of

“Two magicians with no bad songs at all. GO!!!! Time babyyyy”

Kizz Daniel reveals wife's pet name

Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel set X ablaze with a series of posts that gave fans a rare peek into his personal life.

The drama started when he posted a photo showing him behind the wheel of a car, with a woman’s legs visible beside him.

The caption of his post immediately drew curiosity: "Leaving the house in my boxers with achalugo …"

