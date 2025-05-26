Nigerian social media influencer, Sophia Momodu, had a heated exchange with an online troll for the umpteenth time

The public figure was recently dragged by a man who had issues with her long nails, and Sophia fired back at him

Mama Imade’s response to the troll raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them applauding her

Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu, is back in the news over her latest heated exchange with an online troll.

Just recently, Sophia, who is the mother of singer Davido’s first child, posted a message she received on Snapchat from a man who was displeased with her long nails.

The man proceeded to give Sophia fashion advice on how to look classy. According to him, Mama Imade’s long nails made her look classless. He also told her to try reducing the length.

Sophia Momodu says she’s a multi-millionaire

In response to the troll, Sophia Momodu made it clear to him that they were on different class levels. According to Mama Imade, men who are classy would not do what the troll did by coming to Snapchat to speak about her nails.

In her words:

“Imma be honest with you bro, real classy men aren’t on Snapchat monitoring the length of a multimillionaire’s nails and stop capping, men like you don’t read… you should though.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu tells troll she’s a multimillionaire

Sophia Momodu’s clapback at her troll on Snapchat drew the attention of Nigerians for various reasons. A number of them were impressed with her response to the man while others raised eyebrows at her calling herself a multimillionaire:

_iammarvis_ wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂this my fav self,anyways na waiting fit people way know Dey mind their business.”

Luscious_temitemii said:

“I loveeeee sophie 😍.”

Ada_mbaise97 said:

“She cooked him😂.”

Iam_cocoblack said:

“People should learn to mind their business.”

Hanty_beth wrote:

“She ate 😂 I won’t lie. 😂😂😂😂 bros should grab a book and read.”

Ogeudemba_ said:

“Who or what is the multimillionaire nails?”

Jenniferajayi05 wrote:

“I love how my baby is pressing y'all neck 😂.”

Daavi_sela said:

“I love her 🔥🔥🔥🔥Another reason for them to get headache!!!!!!!!!!!😂😂😂.”

Ogaslove wrote:

“If you or your child haven't been to Disney world, you have no right to call her a liar 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Turay8260 said:

“Pressure is getting worser Baby mamas.”

Thejlaray said:

“Multi millionaire that owns a boat!!! My queen.”

Michelle_chioma422 said:

“Sophia abeg beg 😂😂😂 Multimillionaire. After RHOL and that House u claim you bought I no dey take u serious 😂.”

Mdcashier2 said:

“Fantastic reply! As For some brokey’s that’ll come and drag her for calling herself a multi millionaire, remember you’re not in her pocket and I bet you that Rhol gig alone she signed is enough to make her a multi millionaire!”

Why Sophia Momodu plans to have child via surrogacy

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu recently spoke about wanting another child.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star, who travelled abroad with her daughter, Imade, for her 10th birthday, was live on her Instagram page where she spoke about her desire for a new child without getting pregnant.

Not stopping there, Sophia then fired shots at her baby daddy, Davido, by stating that she doesn’t plan to ruin her body for any man ever again.

