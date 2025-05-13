Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac, has finally admitted to his hype man's influence on him

The Nollywood actor recently shared a video of himself and his hypeman, who repeatedly hailed him with all sorts of names

The actor's comment, as well as the video, also triggered reactions from many Nigerians, including footballer Victor Osimhen

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac, recently admitted the influence of his hype man on his social media lifestyle

Charles, known for making videos where he pull off dramatic display while being hyped repeatedly, in a new clip he shared online, stated that his hypeman was his problem.

The recent video Charles shared showed him dressed in a traditional attire like a king, while his hypeman praised him, calling him by different names.

Tagging his hypeman to the video, Charles wrote,

"Lion and his Cub jaytee_yna My hypeman is my problem."

Charles's hypeman, Justin Asiabaka, aka Jaytee, is the voice often heard in Charles' videos on social media.

In an interview with PUNCH in 2023, Jaytee stated that being a hype man was the only job he had.

He said, “My career as a hype man started when I was in school. I was the social director for my department then, and I usually ‘hyped’ for events.

“However, I met Charles Okocha at a video shoot in Larry Gaga’s Lekki house in around 2017."

The video showing Charles Okocha's hypeman praising him is below:

Osimhen, others react to Charles Okocha's video

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was among the popular celebrities who reacted to Charles Okocha's video with laughing emojis. Legit.ng compiled some of the other reactions, read them below:

worldclasselnas said:

"True true Charles na your hype man be the problem, your drip is more than the drips in the hospital off me."

___therealmerit wrote:

"These two people are something else."

billionaire_gateman_ said:

"Na me video ooo I for cut when you said don’t cut Walahi."

jaytee_yna said:

"Show me your king and I show you mine Igwe na Cali."

i_am_gerald_1 commented:

"Ah swear if that boy no hype you put you for trouble nothing else fit put you for trouble."

iamobilo_west wrote:

"This guy don swear say him no go let Charles have a minute to reason like a human being."

s.a.l.l.y_n reacted:

"U gat more drip than the hospital lines dey cry."

ido_styles said:

"The only guy with an hypeman... Another level kinda KING shiii."

olama_01 wrote:

"Why is he crying, you dey cry still dey find without we love you.. thanks for always making us happy with your content."

Video from Charles Okocha’s wedding emerges

Legit.ng reporting a video capturing Nollywood actor Charles Okocha's church wedding.

The actor, who was spotted with his bride, showed his dance moves alongside family members. The video further left several netizens confused, as many remain sceptical about Charles's wedding.

