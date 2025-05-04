In 2022, late Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s four children opened up to former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, about their household

A court condemned Osinachi Nwachukwu's widower to death by hanging for her death three years ago

Legit.ng revisits the traumatising testimony the deceased’s kids gave against their father, as reported by Pauline Tallen

Amid the recent dilemma that has befallen the late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s household, Legit.ng reviews some of the testimony the deceased children made against their father, Mr Peter Nwachukwu.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, the widower of the late gospel singer Osinachi, to death by hanging.

Mr Nwachukwu was found guilty of culpable murder as the court held that he caused the death of his wife on April 8, 2022.

The judge ruled that the prosecution met the standard of proof imposed by the law and thus found the defendant guilty. On June 3, 2022, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) charged Mr Nwachukwu with 23 counts, including culpable murder, which is punishable by death.

During the trial, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, including two children of the late Osinachi, who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses.

Osinachi’s children speak with Minister of Women's Affairs

In 2022, the children of the late prominent gospel singer Osinachi opened up about the disgusting tragedy they and their mother witnessed with their father, Peter Nwachukwu.

The youngsters made their confessions to Pauline Tallen, who at that time was the Minister of Women Affairs.

Pauline Tallen claimed that it was difficult to get the kids to open up, so she used series of motherly tactics to make them to confide in her.

What Osinachi’s children said about their father

Here are 10 things Osinachi’s children told Pauline Tallen, the former minister of Women Affairs:

1. Osinachi was the breadwinner for the family. She brought in the money, which the husband spent anyway he pleased, giving the woman peanuts.

2. Peter Nwachukwu routinely beat his wife and the children together.

3. Osinachi would usually sleep over in an uncompleted building close to their home whenever that father began his torture.

4. Their father was always at home, while late Osinachi regularly ran around for gigs with her gospel music.

5. Any money that Osinachi got from her show performance were all paid into the man’s bank account.

6. Mr Nwachuwku confiscated any physical money paid to Osinachi and made her live in constant fear.

7. Mr Nwachukwu did not allow the late singer own a personal bank account.

8. The convicted man gave his late wife only peanuts for their household feeding.

Minister Pauline Tallen mentioned that she interviewed the children separately, and the four of them gave similar dreadful accounts of their father.

The politician revealed that she was traumatised by the confessional episode. And before she finished with the last person, she couldn’t fight back the tears in her eyes.

Watch her speak below:

