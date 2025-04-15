Comedian and preacher Woli Arole has also reacted to the wave of outrage following the reported crash of CBEX platform

Woli Arole, however, directed his message at Nigerian Christians who lost money to CBEX platform

The comedian and the preacher's message to Christians has since triggered backlash, with many clapping back at Woli Arole

Popular comedian and preacher Woli Arole, whose real name is Bayegun Oluwatoyin, is the latest Nigerian celebrity to react to the reported collapse of CBEX, a digital asset trading platform.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that CBEX has been trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, following claims that the digital platform swept over ₦1.3 trillion from investors’ wallets, leaving many devastated and penniless.

CBEX's alleged crash has sparked outrage, mockery, and sorrow on Nigerian social media space with netizens sharing their experience through videos and comments.

The crash has sparked renewed debate about Nigerians’ susceptibility to fraudulent investment schemes, with content creator and lawyer Timi Agbaje sharing what Nigerian laws are about ponzi schemes and its promoters.

Woli Arole knocks Christians over CBEX

The preacher in a series of post via his social media timeline, criticised Nigerians who fell for CBEX as he recalled how Ponzi schemes like MMM, collapsed years ago and cost many Nigerians their savings.

Woli Arole also directed his message at Christians who jumped on CBEX without discernment from the Holy Ghost.

"Imagine a christain or a pastor losing money to CBEX, What. Where is your discernment? As Christians we should discern with the Holy Ghost, Don't just jump into things, he wrote.

Woli Arole's message to Christians who invested in CBEX below:

The preacher's comment about Nigerians who fall for Ponzi schemes below:

See another post by Woli Arole sharing how an individual cried to him over CBEX:

Reactions trail Woli Arole's message to Christians

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens clapped back at Woli Arole. Read the comments below:

chidobrown said:

"No be only holy Ghost...lol."

dequezgram wrote:

"Cbex CEO smiling right now."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The first place I heard of mmm was in a church, Infact the university pastor advised everyone to do it…. People lost money cos he promoted it in church! If you like don’t have your own mind, dey follow pastor wey no know road."

happiokos_comedy said:

"Una don still bring religion enter investment? if you fall for MMM back then con still fall for dis CBEX dem suppose look you well."

humblechyde wrote:

"Remove Christian here. The government and government agencies failed them. Vulnerability has no religious connotation. How can such ponzy scheme be operating in an ecosystem of SEC, EFCC, CAC without them knowing."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"As pastor wan finally commot eye from tithe money still try hustle else where Una no like am abi?"

e.f.e.m.e.n.a_kylian commented:

"Una no go let the body of Christ be for once."

Angry investors storm CBEX Office in Ibadan

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video posted on X sharing how CBEX investors were said to have stormed the organisation's office in anger.

Some of the people seen in the video were holding furniture, reportedly picked from the CBEX office.

According to a voice heard in the video, the Cbex office is located in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

