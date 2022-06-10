35-year-old actor Michael B. Jordan has an amazing collection of cars that includes supercars such as the Audi R8 and Acura NSX

The American movie star has been in the news lately after it was announced the actor split with Lori Harvey

The Black Panther star has a love for speed and high-performance cars as three of the whips on the list boast over 300kW

Michael B. Jordan has come a long way in the film industry as a child actor to an A-list megastar in Marvel's Black Panther movie. We take a look at the 35-year-old's cool whips that include two supercars, an American muscle car and a Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Michael B. Jordan Has a Garage Filled with 4 Awesome Whips Including a R1,3 Million Audi R8 V10 Supercar

The actor was recently in the news when it was announced he had stopped dating Lori Harvery, the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, according to CNN.

Our focus is on what he'll be filling his time with as a single man, and the 35-yea-old has four incredibly cool whips to play with, reports HotCars.com

1. Audi R8 - The fast and sexy car

The German supercar has cult status as the combination of its lightweight body and thunderous V10 engine make it an impressive driving machine.

It's the only European car in the actor's collection and is arguably the most beautiful, with sleek lines, a low ride height and LED headlights, according to Autotrader.co.za. It has a top speed of close to 300km/h which means it offers massive thrills.

A 2013 model is valued at around N33.5 million.

One of Michael B. Jordan's cars is the German Audi R8 V10. Image: NetCarshow

2. Cadillac Escalade - The baller car

The Escalade is for when Michael B. Jordan takes a road trip or goes for a night out on the town with his friends because it's spacious and comfortable with seven seats.

The SUV sports a powerful engine and an automatic gearbox to make driving easy and relaxed. It's valued at around N31 million, according to Cars.us.news.

Michael B. Jordan's largest car is the Cadillac escalade SUV. Image: NetCarshow

3. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat - The best sounding muscle car

There's an old saying in American car culture, 'there's no replacement for displacement', and the Challenger Hellcat SRT stays true to that ethos.

It's the car that many people will hear before they see the movie star driving towards them. The SRT is powered by a V8 engine and has a deep engine note that makes one feel like it's the early 1970s when petrol wasn't expensive, reports Car and Driver.

It's valued at just over a N25m.

Michael B. Jordan owns two cars built in America, including the Dodge Hellcat SRT. Image: NetCarshow

4. Acura NSX - The modern supercar

If there's one way to make an entrance, not that Michael B. Jordan needs to, it's in the Acura NSX. The hybrid supercar is one of the finest Japanese cars out there and it combines sophistication with technology for a supremely modern example of a supercar.

It's a two-seater which means the movie star can only have one passenger, and now that Lori's out of the picture we wonder who Jordan will enjoy the whip with. The expensive whip is valued at N67.1 million, according to KBB.

The only Japanese car Michael B. Jordan has is the most sophisticated, Acura's hybrid-powered NSX. Image: NetCarshow

