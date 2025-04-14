Sophia Momodu and her co-housemate, Dabota Lawson on the Real Housewives of Lagos show, almost got into another fight

The participants of the show had a reunion program which was anchored by reality star, Uti Nwachukwu

Dabota spoke on how Sophia lied about two things on the show and shared how she got to know she was lying

Singer Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and one of her co-housemate, Dabota Lawson on the Real Housewives of Lagos, almost got into another fight during the reunion of Real Housewives's of Lagos.

The two had a heated argument on the show after Sophia Momodu claimed that she has a boat and invited other contestant to join her while leaving Dabota and her planned boat cruise.

In a video making the rounds online, the two were seen having another argument during the reunion while the host, Uti Nwachukwu, was trying to calm them down.

According to Dabota Lawson, Momodu lied about the boat she claimed was for her.

She asserted that the boat was owned by a woman and the person has the name of her child on it. The former beauty queen also pointed out that the boat owner's daughter was a friend to her child.

Dabota also mentioned that Sophia was not the owner of the house she has also been bragging about while they were on the reality show.

Sophia reacts to Dabota's claims

Reacting to Dabota Lawson's claim, the mother of one who threw shades at her critics weeks ago tried to speak about the owner of the boat, but Dabota didn't allow her.

Dabota quickly interrupted her and said that she was annoyed, but she just wanted togetherness among all the housewives.

See the video here:

What fans said about Dabota's utterance

Netizens reacted to the video of Dabota and Sophia Momosdu. Here are comments below:

@perpetualhairextensions2 commented:

"I feel so bad for Sophia’s fans right now."

@yusss.rah reacted:

"I love Dabota, all the gab gbos dey enter."

@queenoma_ wrote:

"It’s Dabota’s demeanor for me, calm and collected. A real queen."

@akullionaire said:

"Dabota’s fans had the last laugh, good thing they have kissed and made up sha."

@mslaura_elroi shared:

"Dabota is in fire here oo."

@mokya_scents stated:

"House lie, boat lie, kai Sophia to dey lie."

@beauti__barbie shared:

"You mean say the our "lifestyle cost na you no know" na borrowed one."

@kimmyxo53 commented:

"I mute the video before watching it o shame Dey catch me Sophia why."

@bigneni_1 reacted:

"After saying it’s mine, now u spoke with the woman in question Sophia pls stop already. Chioma go just de laugh on a low."

Sophia Momodu speaks about her man

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Momodu gave fans the impressing that she has a new man in her life.

While on the Real Housewives of Lagos, she shared some clips which her fans kept talking about.

In the recording, she described her new man and explained what she liked about him to her co-housewife, Mariam.

