A video showing the moment Fuji star Taye Currency prostrated before Wasiu Alabi Pasuma in Mecca is trending online

The video symbolising their reconciliation following their rift showed Taye Currency also apologising to Pasuma in person

The duo were also seen in the pictures embracing each other; this has since stirred reactions from their fans

Fuji music star Alhaji Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, has finally reconciled with his senior colleague Wasiu Alabi Pasuma following their rift.

Before their reconciliation, Legit.ng recently reported that Taye Currency stirred reactions with fresh revelations about his relationships with Pasuma and another popular Fuji singer, Saheed Osupa.

Taye, who called Pasuma his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that has defined their connection since meeting in 1993, however, described Osupa as a colleague, a comment which didn't sit well with the latter's fans.

Why Taye Currency prostrated for Pasuma

Taye in a post on his official Instagram page shared video and pictures from his meeting with Pasuma in Mecca where thehy met at the ongoing Umrah 2025.

The video captured Taye prostrating before Pasuma, before the latter pulled him close as they sat closely, engaging in a discussion.

Taye in the video also acknowledge he's a 'son' to Pasuma as he appealed to the singer to forgive him.

Recall that what was once a mentor-protégé relationship devolved into a rift last year, with both parties throwing subtle jabs at each other.

In October 2024, Taye disapproved of fans referring to Pasuma as his ‘father’ in the Fuji music industry.

Sharing the video and pictures from his meeting with Pasuma, Taye Currency wrote in a caption,

"One love, keep us forever, @officialpasuma IBAWASI AGBA More Blessings Inshallah, Apesin & oganla one family @officialpasuma muchlove always."

Fans react as Taye Currency prostrates for Pasuma

Many of their fans expressed excitement over their reconciliation as they applauded Taye Currency for his show of respect towards Pasuma.

Legit.bg captured some of the comments, read them below:

alhajiii_white said:

"E no go far atall….. Devil dea always wan spoil where Love dea.Nah u go know how to control it ….. Everyone knw say u Love Pasuma. E rare to see pfc wea no like u but them no just want make u dea downgrade Alhaji . Let Peace Reign One Love."

official_diamond_media said:

"Person wey big like currency prostrated for Pasuma,just to make peace reign….my respect for currency don double Ajeh."

as.oluwaseyi wrote:

"God bless you Alhaji Taye currency I will always love you, finally the right thing is done more respect for you. One love."

aremooba_ said:

"One love Oti lo ba yen."

