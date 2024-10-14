The Initiative for Transparent Leadership (ITL) commended Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Planning, for promoting transparency, inclusivity

The group said under Bagudu’s leadership, critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security have seen significant improvements

While lauding Bagudu’s efforts, the ITL suggested expanding public engagement, strengthening project monitoring and evaluation mechanisms

FCT, Abuja – Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Planning, has earned high praise from the Initiative for Transparent Leadership (ITL), a Civil Society Organization (CSO), for his exceptional performance in promoting transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

The CSO commended Bagudu's efforts in ensuring equal budgetary allocations across Nigeria's six geo-political zones, marking a significant shift from previous administrations.

Atiku Bagudu hailed for promoting transparency, accountability

CSOs laud Bagudu over accountability in budgeting

During a press conference, the Executive Director of ITL, Fabian Opialu, acknowledged Bagudu’s success in promoting transparency and fairness in budgetary processes, This Day reported.

Opialu emphasized that Bagudu’s leadership has led to an equitable distribution of resources, ensuring all regions benefit from tangible projects.

Opialu remarked:

“This level of accountability is unprecedented and highlights Bagudu’s commitment to transparency in governance."

He added that, unlike previous administrations, Bagudu has ensured that resources are allocated based on national priorities rather than political interests.

Opialu praised Bagudu for his focus on critical sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, which have seen significant improvements under his leadership.

Opialu stated:

“Senator Bagudu has worked meticulously to ensure that resources are allocated to key sectors across all regions of the country.

" This has led to visible improvements, particularly in areas that have been neglected for years."

CSOs: Bagudu’s actions firmly support inclusivity

Commending Bagudu over his activities that support inclusivity, the group said:

“Senator Bagudu’s actions firmly support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritizes economic integration for marginalized groups.

"Through initiatives like youth empowerment programs and vocational training, Bagudu has ensured these groups are not only included but also empowered to contribute meaningfully to the economy."

CSO recommends further improvements

While praising Bagudu’s efforts, the ITL recommended further enhancements, such as expanding public engagement, intensifying project monitoring and evaluation, and growing youth empowerment programs, Vanguard reported.

Opialu said:

“The periodic review of projects and ensuring transparency are signs of great foresight, but there is still room for improvement in public engagement and monitoring."

