Oni of Ife's former wife, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi is still in the news amid reports that her criminal charges have been dropped

Recall that she and Orioyomi Hamzat were arrested after the stampede that took the lives of many children at a party in Ibadan

In the face of the recent developments, Naomi shared the heaviness in her heart as she reacted to the viral news

Queen Naomi Ogunwusi has reacted to the development of the criminal charges against her as she mourns the lives of children who lost their lives in the Oyo stampede.

Legit.ng reported that government dropped the petition filed against Queen Naomi Ogunwusi and Oriyomi Hamzat after they were arrested for the stampede that took the lives of many children at a funfair party in Ibadan.

Queen Naomi pens heartfelt appreciation and condolence note. Credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

The two were later exonerated of all charges by the state government, despite the promise made by the government to bring them to book.

Although fans reacted to the news as they shared their take on it online, Naomi expressed her grief, gratitude, and hope towards the good news received.

She made known her sympathy for the bereaved families and prayed for comfort and peace for them.

Queen Naomi and her former husband Ooni of Ife. Credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

The public figure pointed out that her message should have come earlier than now as court orders were restraining her

However, she confirmed that the charges against her have now been dropped, following a compassionate decision by the Oyo State government.

Queen Naomi further thanked the Oyo State government for their understanding and also reflected on the love and support she has received during this difficult time.

She wrote in part:

"FINDING COMFORT IN GRATITUDE: A HEARTFELT MESSAGE OF THANKS AND CONDOLENCES. What a friend we have in Jesus all our grieves he carries!what a privilege we have carrying all to him in prayers.

"As a woman and a mother who for many years has been a passionate lover and advocate of children,my heart bleeds and goes out to the bereaved families whose children lost their lives in.

"The event of 18th December 2024, which was intended for good but later ended up in a sad experience for us all,My prayer is for God to comfort the families.And rest the souls of the children who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.May the lord restore their joy,And grant each of them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

"This is a message long overdue,however, with my temporary incarceration and the events that followed,It was an order of the honorable court to be silent on the matter. However, through God, in his infinite mercies today, the charges against us were withdrawn after a compassionate consideration from the oyo state government having considered our intention and our attitude towards all that has happened."

See her post below:

Queen Naomi's appreciation post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetmotherconfessor said:

"Thank God for his mercies! New dawn of great things ."

lesley.osei said:

"Joy is Here! A prayer answering God indeeed."

lolamagret wrote:

"To God be the glory great things he has done... Joy is indeed coming.He has turned your sorrow to joy."

sola_adesakin said:

“Is anyone crying for help? God is listening, ready to rescue you. If your heart is broken, you’ll find God right there; if you’re kicked in the gut, he’ll help you catch your breath.

"Disciples so often get into trouble; still, God is there every time.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭34‬:‭17‬-‭19‬ ‭MSG‬‬. Congratulations 🩷🩷🩷."

nifemi_david__ said:

"Good to finally hear from you after such a challenging event. We love you ma."

asologe_ wrote:

"Joy is Coming!!!! Thanking God for His mercies over you Queen."

Queen Naomi speaks about stampede

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede involving her and Hamzat Oriyomi that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

While granting an interview, the mother of one also shared the exact time that the stampede to place and how the action of some mothers led to it.

