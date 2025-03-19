PFN has addressed VeryDarkMan's claim about its call for reconciliation between him and Mercy Chinwo amid their ongoing legal dispute

The Christian body in an official statement condemned VeryDarkMan's for circulating false press in its name

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan in a viral video had reshared a statement allegedly from the PFN

Martins Otse's viral video where he reshared a statement on his dispute with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo allegedly from The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has gotten the attention of the Christian body.

In a recently released press statement, the PFN accused as VeryDarkMan of fabricating and circulating a false press release in its name.

PFN clears air on its alleged call for reconciliation between VDM and Mercy Chinwo. Credit: verydarkblackman/mercychinwo/pfnnational

Source: Instagram

The Christian body also condemned the act, pointing out that it was a move to harm public trust.

PFN, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, called on authorities to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action to prevent the spread of false news.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum to a fake Press Release supposedly from PFN on the Mercy Chinwo and VDM matter.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) hereby issues a formal disclaimer regarding this recent press release that has been circulated on social media. This press release allegedly addressed the controversy surrounding Mercy Chinwo and one VDM, but it was not issued by PFN and should be disregarded.

PFN denies releasing press statement about VDM and Mercy Chinwo's dispute. Credit: verydarkblackman/mercychinwo.

Source: Instagram

The Christian body also urged its members and the public to always verify the authenticity of news and information before sharing it as it takes no responsibility for the fake press release."

As of the time this report was published VeryDarkMan who is in China has yet to respond to the allegations.

Reactions as PFN addresses VDM's viral video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to PFN's response to VDM's claim. Read the comments below:

myquelbrooks said:

"Vdm the manipulator. I wonder how people take vdm seriously. Very exhausting."

tabotmagbor reacted:

"But what was relevance of his fabricated narrative manipulation at its peak."

iamomegaboy wrote:

"VDM must come to court with evidence to prove all he has alleged. HE MUST."

chikaoloyede said:

"So why vdm misleading people with wrong information."

ikukunkemakonam reacted:

"VDM has exhausted his relevance in his manipulative and selective activism.. If I were him I'll stay in China."

robin.loganz08 said:

"PFN has always been known to be inconsistent, today they would issue a statement, and tomorrow they would denounce it!!!! Argue with me and I would give you many instances!!!"

dagojaynigltd

"This vdm noooooooo, fake pfn release again alloted to vdm? This is low, vdm. It has to stop. Leave the church and the body of Christ alone."

nick_st_patrick said:

"It’s starnage how vdm alone got hold of that news it didn’t go round just him."

Deeone claims VDM lied against PFN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone stated that VDM lied that the PFN had issued a warning to Mercy Chinwo.

According to him, the body had just released an official statement, prompting the public to disregard such information.

He slammed the critic and tagged him a liar and a manipulator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng