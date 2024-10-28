Singer Wizkid's son is celebrating his seventh birthday on Monday, October 28, and it was a moment for his family to rejoice with him

The child star is the second son of the Essence crooner and the first child of his mother Jada Pollock

Some fans were amazed that the young boy had grown, and they dropped different wishes for him on social media

Zion Balogun, the son of Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, was excited as he celebrated his seventh birthday on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The lad's Instagram page had a cute picture of him with a happy birthday text which attracted his dad's fans to celebrate with him.

Zion has often made the news for his relationship with his father. Some fans have also observed his striking resemblance to his dad while others have shared how he may likely follow the path of his father as an entertainer.

Earlier, Legit.ng shared how Zion was seen 'performing' as a disc jockey, and his vibe showed that he had an idea of how the job is done.

See Zion's 7th birthday post below:

Reactions to Wizkid's son's 7th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the birthday wishes for Zion Balogun.

@adejokemi10:

"Wait it’s 7years already. Happy birthday baby boy."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Happy birthday cutie. Long life and prosperity in Jesus name amen."

@zion.ayo01:

"Happy birthday. Zion Ayo-Balogun. Excel in all you do."

@barsmeyers:

"Happy cake day zee… blessings."

@abbeylincoln047:

"As 7 make a great and perfect number on earth so shall you be greater and relevant than your father, graceful years omo pupcy wa @wizkidayo."

@omohtaiwo:

"Happy birthday omo Ola, wishing you success in your life, keep growing with more knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Ameen."

Zion's 6th birthday celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's son Zion clocked six on October 28, 2023, and the singer and his mum, Jada Pollock, celebrated him.

In a clip on Jada's Instagram story channel that has gone viral, they threw a birthday party for Zion.

Wizkid held his son and taught him how to blow out the numerous candles on his birthday cake.

