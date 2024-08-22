Singer Teni has shared a video of her jumping on the trending 'Up and Grateful' challenge on social media

The Suger Mummy of Lagos shared a video of her trying to do a backflip, but things went south as she landed heavily on the ground

Teni's 'Up and Grateful' challenge has spurred reactions from social media users, including popular Nigerian celebrities

Popular singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, best known as Teni, has joined Nigerians in the trending 'Up and Grateful' challenge that has taken over social media.

Teni, who recently commented on Psquare's ongoing feud, shared a video of herself outside the country as she attempted the challenge.

Teni jumps on Up and Grateful challenge. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The Suger Mummy of Lagos, as fans also called her, was seen trying to do a backflip as she landed heavily on the ground. She quickly signalled to the person behind the camera to stop the video.

Sharing the video on her social media timeline, Teni urged her fans to check up on her.

'Up and Grateful updated IOS, make una check on me," she wrote.

Watch Teni's Up and Grateful video below

Details about the Up and Grateful challenge

The challenge is expected to show how people rise from their beds every morning while attempting to pull some acrobatic stunt, mostly a back flip.

Several Nigerians, especially on TikTok, have jumped on the challenge.

Celebs, fans react as Teni jumps on Up and Grateful challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

princeultim8:

"Is the floor okay?"

ace_world_ent:

"Updated IOS this one na Fall and grateful."

traqman:

"Down but grateful still…pele."

gra842:

"Don’t break your leg or back please."

freakymay1:

"Dem whine you, you sef fall for whining. You don fall my hand sugar mummy."

iam_soxskid:

"U no fit carry yourself."

Teni reveals fear of the UK

Legit.ng previously reported that Teni reacted to what she was told when she arrived in the UK.

She said when some citizens of the country saw her, they were surprised that she was wearing her expensive neckchain.

They informed her that she could be stabbed for wearing the expensive items, and she had to hide them.

Source: Legit.ng