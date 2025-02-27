A TikToker, Correct Guy Man, has accused social media critic Verydarkman of stealing N10 million from the NGO donation in his account

He noted that VDM was a manipulator who claimed that he used the money to build a borehole, meanwhile, he allegedly took it for his personal use

Correct Guy Man added that ex-BBNaija star Deeone was right about VDM, and his video got mixed reactions

A TikTok star, Correct Guy Man, has shared what he thinks about social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), after he stated that he did a borehole in Jos, Plateau state, with N10 million.

According to the TikToker, VDM couldn't have used N10 million for the borehole because the cost should not have exceeded N1 million. He claimed that VDM lied and the money was for his personal use.

TikToker drags VDM over NGO funds

Correct Guy Man added that the same accusations comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, made against Verydarkman were true.

However, he alleged that VDM was manipulative and was trying to shift the attention of Nigerians from the issue of the NGO funds he was managing.

Deeone shared Correct Guy Man's video on his Instagram page and got mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as TikToker accuses VDM of N10m theft

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as a TikToker claims that VDM stole N10m NGO money.

@amarasunshin commented:

"You all didn't notice that he also went to put on a cap that has OBO written on it to also attract Davido. I listened to him yesterday and I laugh. How he made that switch to borehole , and how he was describing the borehole and the people the borehole will serve gave him out so fast as a big time manipulator."

@duch_sucre stated:

"So Deeone was right all along. When was the N10m removed? Was it recently removed or removed when Deeone called you out? Manipulator VDM. Our eyes don clear o."

@eddiezplace said:

"Oga make una try dey do findings before posting or saying what u don’t know cox in Edo state there are regions/area to install a borehole is more than 2.8m make this guy rest."

@demmamaworldwide reacted:

"His sight disgusts me… Very anyhow man with bear bear like Ojukwu own. Fullish ratels oya start crying under the comment. 12GO."

@betterdayz_tv stated:

"Na VDM I blame wey go allow una Dey monitor the NGO account how many people don allow Nigerians monitor NGO account before."

Deeone calls out VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, made a revelation about Verydarkman.

Recall that VDM had earlier pranked Nigerians that the sum of N180 million was stolen from the account.

However, Deeone continued to run his private investigations and spilled some more tea about the account.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

