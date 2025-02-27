Actor Adeniyi Johnson and His Twins Turn New Age on the Same Day, Mark Birthday in Style: “So Cute”
- Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson and his twin children have taken over social media with their birthday celebration
- On February 27, 2025, the movie star as well as his twins turned new ages on the same day to the excitement of fans
- Photos of the celebrants made the rounds online and several netizens celebrated them with well-meaning messages
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his twin children are making headlines with their birthday celebration.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star announced to his numerous fans that he as well as his twin children had turned new ages on February 27, 2025.
While the Nollywood actor turned 47, his twin son and daughter, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi celebrated their second birthday.
Adeniyi Johnson shared a series of lovely photos of himself with his twins to mark the occasion. In some of the snaps, his actress wife Seyi Edun also featured.
In the caption of one of the photos, the actor wrote:
“AYOMIKUN and AYOMIPOSI are 2 to the glory of God!!! ❤️❤️🥂 Daddy is forever 16 😀”
See some of the adorable birthday photos below:
Reactions as Adeniyi Johnson and his twins celebrate birthday
Adeniyi Johnson and his twins’ birthday celebration warmed the hearts of several netizens. Many fans gushed over the movie star and his kids’ photos:
Thrivewiththebomides said:
“These kids grow so fast! May God keep them 🙏🏽.”
Daddysgirl_treasure_ wrote:
“Baby girl got steeze 😍.”
Dkids_wears said:
“They’re 😍😍so cute.”
Dexy_diva said:
“😍❤️.. God of twins am here.”
Mhiz_deborah_ said:
“😍😍😍😍😍 They look like their mom.”
Jettyroyal wrote:
“Seeeee handsomeness,God when ??”
Homotolaolubunmi26 wrote:
“Cute children 😍.”
Bee_badmus wrote:
“They look cute😍❤️.”
Alyusrohmodestwears said:
“They look so much like him😍.”
__cessa said:
“Steeze and composure well maintained 😍😂.”
Sauceprince1 said:
“Very beautiful. May God bless those looking for the fruit of the womb, Amen!”
accessories.by.maryam wrote:
“No be yesterday them born these babies 😍 How time flies!”
Adeniyi Johnson shows off grown-up daughter
Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson left many netizens speechless after he showed off his grown-up daughter, who turned 18 years.
He shared the post on his official Instagram page and his colleagues were happy that he had a daughter before getting married to Seyi Edun, the mother of his twin children.
The movie star expressed his love to her and thanked her for being teachable.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.