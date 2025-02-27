Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson and his twin children have taken over social media with their birthday celebration

On February 27, 2025, the movie star as well as his twins turned new ages on the same day to the excitement of fans

Photos of the celebrants made the rounds online and several netizens celebrated them with well-meaning messages

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his twin children are making headlines with their birthday celebration.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star announced to his numerous fans that he as well as his twin children had turned new ages on February 27, 2025.

Nigerians gush over Adeniyi Johnson and his twins' birthday photos. Photos: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

While the Nollywood actor turned 47, his twin son and daughter, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi celebrated their second birthday.

Adeniyi Johnson shared a series of lovely photos of himself with his twins to mark the occasion. In some of the snaps, his actress wife Seyi Edun also featured.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson celebrates birthday with twins. Photo: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

In the caption of one of the photos, the actor wrote:

“AYOMIKUN and AYOMIPOSI are 2 to the glory of God!!! ❤️❤️🥂 Daddy is forever 16 😀”

See some of the adorable birthday photos below:

Reactions as Adeniyi Johnson and his twins celebrate birthday

Adeniyi Johnson and his twins’ birthday celebration warmed the hearts of several netizens. Many fans gushed over the movie star and his kids’ photos:

Thrivewiththebomides said:

“These kids grow so fast! May God keep them 🙏🏽.”

Daddysgirl_treasure_ wrote:

“Baby girl got steeze 😍.”

Dkids_wears said:

“They’re 😍😍so cute.”

Dexy_diva said:

“😍❤️.. God of twins am here.”

Mhiz_deborah_ said:

“😍😍😍😍😍 They look like their mom.”

Jettyroyal wrote:

“Seeeee handsomeness,God when ??”

Homotolaolubunmi26 wrote:

“Cute children 😍.”

Bee_badmus wrote:

“They look cute😍❤️.”

Alyusrohmodestwears said:

“They look so much like him😍.”

__cessa said:

“Steeze and composure well maintained 😍😂.”

Sauceprince1 said:

“Very beautiful. May God bless those looking for the fruit of the womb, Amen!”

accessories.by.maryam wrote:

“No be yesterday them born these babies 😍 How time flies!”

Adeniyi Johnson shows off grown-up daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson left many netizens speechless after he showed off his grown-up daughter, who turned 18 years.

He shared the post on his official Instagram page and his colleagues were happy that he had a daughter before getting married to Seyi Edun, the mother of his twin children.

The movie star expressed his love to her and thanked her for being teachable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng