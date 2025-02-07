Media personality Ifedayo Agoro has shared an adorable video from her engagement to content creator Frank Itom

Ifedayo who is the brain behind Diary of a Naija Girl, in a clip, shared a kiss with her man as she said yes to him

The engagement video has stirred reactions from her fans and followers including celebrities like Omoni Oboli

Popular social media influencer and founder of Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG), Agoro Ifedayo could be walking down the aisle soon with her man and content creator Frank Itom.

On Friday, February 7, Ifedayo announced her engagement to Itom by sharing an adorable clip from their proposal video.

The Daija of a Naija Girl founder out of excitement revealed she accepted his proposal as she directed fans and followers to watch the full video.

A clip from the video showed the moment Itom presented a flower to Ifedayo before they shared a kiss to seal their love towards the end.

Sharing her engagement video, Ifedayo Agoro wrote in a caption,

"I said, “Yes!” ❤️ Watch how @iamitom proposed on Youtube and all the fun we had. It was sooo cool."

Watch video from Ifedayo Agoro's engagement below:

According to Wikipedia, Ifedayo Agoro is a Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Diary Of A Naija Girl. Wikipedia. She was born on May 13 1983.

Ifedayo's journey began as an anonymous blogger discussing topical issues. In 2015, she began her journey by launching an online diary, where she shared the everyday experiences of an anonymous Nigerian woman.

She soon founded DANG community dedicated to inspiring women globally through creative storytelling.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comedian Deacon Famous also married his heartthrob in Ghana.

The event was studded by some Nigerian celebrities including singer Moses Bliss, actress Etinosa and skit maker Brain Jotter.

Celebs, fans congratulate Ifedayo Agoro

Read the comments Legit.ng captured below:

omonioboli said:

"My loves So happy for both of you! This union will be blessed forever."

drolubamiji reacted:

"Wedding yen, Oma loud 💥🎉! Ama full ground. Congratulations to you two lovely people! Excited about home next chapter!"

ochuwaamakhabi commented:

"I just kept screaming as soon as I got the email!!!!! Congratulations Ife!!!"

oluwa_teebaby reacted:

"Congrats to you and Frank, Ife. When I opened my email, I screamed!!!! I'm so happy for u guys. Let the planning begin!!"

avilanaturalle_kwara said:

"I said it!!! Whoosssshhhhh , so happy ….Ifeeeee, our flower man is here finally!"

officialadaezemadubuike wrote:

"I didn't see this coming but am in love with both of them. Ife is a blessing. What a lucky guy. God bless your new beginning together."

rubycakesnsweets:

"I can't believe I watched an entire movie on Ife's proposal... Honestly I am happy, Mr Flower man was very intentional, you did well i wish you both joy and happiness."

