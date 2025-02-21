Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has shared her thoughts about women who disrespect their husbands

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star noted that she is a feminist and shared how men should treat ladies and how ladies should treat men

She also opened up about how she felt about women being described as the weaker gender, and her video got massive reactions from netizens

Nollywood blockbuster queen, Funke Akindele, has noted that though she is a feminist, she does not support women who disrespect their husbands.

She said that she does not see women as the weaker gender but men should treat women specially.

Speaking about the belief that women's place is in the kitchen, the Everybody Loves Jenifa star said she disagrees.

Funke Akindele shares thoughts on feminism

According to the mother of two, a woman is strong, bold, and has economic power which is important to her. This is the reason a woman protects her economic power and uses it to support her husband.

She added that men and women should treat themselves with respect and men should not maltreat their women.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Funke Akindele speaks about feminism.

@valeriepeachie commented

"True feminists make the best wives, friends, sisters, and partners because they believe in fairness, respect, and empowerment for all.—feminism uplifts and it doesn’t tear down. I don’t understand the misconception about feminism and why quite alot of Nigeria men are against it. Is it that you want to oppress women?"

@iretiolu_wa reacted:

"Feminism has never been about disrespecting men."

@oluwagbemigaaa commented:

"She’ i right, Feminism is about supporting women equality. NG Twitter definition is different though. Google is free."

@ms_leemart commented

"Feminism doesn’t equal hating/disrespecting your spouse. Only God knows where that narrative started from."

@midonations commented:

"Real feminist! What most Nigerian feminists practice is misandrist. Real feminism is supporting women. Helping a girl child grow and making sure women are not denied their rights."

