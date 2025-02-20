British star Cynthia Erivo is set to play the role of Jesus in a famous rock opera dubbed 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

According to the reports, the soon-to-be-released opera is taken from the perspective of Jesus Christ's disciples Judas Iscariot

Meanwhile, the reports of actress Cynthia Erivo playing the role of Jesus in the opera have sparked reactions from Christians across the world

British actress Cynthia Erivo has been trending online after she was unveiled as the lead character for a famous rock opera at the Hollywood Bowl this summer titled “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Erivo, who acted as Elphaba in “Wicked,” will play the role of Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl’s upcoming production which will run for three days, from Friday, August 1 to Sunday to August 3 2025 at the Los Angeles Amphitheater.

Netizens flood Cynthia Erivo's page as she is set to play the role of Jesus. Credit: cynthiaerivo

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” explored the biblical portrayal of the events that led to the Christians' saviour death and resurrection seen through the eyes of his disciple and betrayer, Judas Iscariot.

The story, told entirely through song also explores the relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

Cynthia Erivo will be the lead character in Jesus Christ Superstar. Credit: cynthiaerivo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey addressed Christians who looked at other followers of Jesus Christ less for not knowing him or joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

Uproar as Cynthia Erivo is set to play Jesus

The selection of the Oscar-nominated actress to play the role of Jesus in the project has sparked reactions from Christians across the world including Nigeria.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many also flooded Cynthia Erivo's Instagram page to voice their displeasure against a woman being cast to act as Jesus Christ. Read the comments below:

ms_j3ssi_pink said:

"Jesus is a MAN not a woman!!!"

sole_mate11 reacted:

"noticed how hollywood NEVERRRR mocks other religions 😂think about that."

fredo.montes reacted:

"absolute blasphemy. may god be merciful to those who taunt him, and disobey his word. for you are lost, and i will pray for you to be found. We still love you but this is unacceptable as a Christian."

650maryy:

"Absolute Blasphemy. But I expect nothing less from Hollywood. And those people mocking God & Christian’s will be on their knees confessing Jesus is Lord when the time comes, but it will be too late. Jesus is KING."

deratoby said:

"And to think it's only Christianity that Hollywood rubbishes like this everytime The Devil is fighting real hard but he's a defeated foe and that's who he remains The gates of hell won't prevail regardless, the Lord already saw to that."

Soldier99128965 commented:

"She did not ask how those that tried in the past ended, either she repent or what happened to others in the past will visit her, she can't kick the Rock, Jesus Christ is Lord! no controversy."

What Oba Solomon said about Jesus Christ

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oba Solomon shared his opinion about the death of Jesus Christ in a viral video.

The content creator boldly stated that the death of Jesus was not because of men, as stated in the bible.

“Jesus didn’t die for our sins he did wrong and he was punished," Oba Solomon said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng