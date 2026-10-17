Nigerian gospel artist Ebuka Songs drew heavy backlash after posting a condolence tribute to the late Toluwanisings on Instagram

The accompanying video showed him boarding a luxury vehicle and sitting aboard a plane, which many fans found mismatched with his message

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, aged 41, after reportedly being turned away from several hospitals in Ibadan

Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Songs is facing a wave of online criticism after his tribute to the late Toluwanisings drew more attention for its visuals than its words.

Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, passed away on October 14, 2026, at the age of 41 after collapsing at his home in Ibadan. According to his personal assistant, he was rushed between seven and eight hospitals in the city, with some facilities reportedly unable to admit him because of a doctors' strike or staff shortages. His death has since sparked a wider conversation about emergency healthcare access in Nigeria.

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs mourns late colleague Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings/ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

On October 15, Ebuka Songs took to Instagram to express his shock and offer condolences to the family. In his caption, he described the flight he was on that day as feeling "very different," saying it became a moment of deep personal reflection.

Ebuka Songs' video steals attention from the message

The post's accompanying video, however, struck a very different chord with viewers. It featured Ebuka arriving at an airport in a luxury vehicle, sitting pensively inside a plane, and sweeping aerial views of a coastline shot from the aircraft window. Many commenters felt the imagery was far removed from the grief he was trying to convey, and accused him of using the tragedy to put his lifestyle on display.

Ebuka Songs meant to mourn a fellow gospel singer, but his tribute video angered fans. Credit: ebukasongs.

Source: Instagram

Ebuka Songs' social media post mourning Toluwanisings is below:

What people said about Ebuka Songs' post

The backlash was swift and pointed. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:

@adesore commented:

"Just to show say you de flex 😂. God have mercy"

@pemzylee59 wrote:

"Shey na condolences video be this 🥺"

@thubia2024 said:

"Why this video? Are you going to his house to pay condolences? Because the video no match your write up"

@realcharity.chris_ reacted:

"Na lifestyle video be this naww"

@mangotfire asked:

"Ebuka how's this a condolence post?"

@piough471 stated:

"This guy is not real"

@abayomiosolarin wrote:

"Egbon, you could have just post the caption alone"

As of the time of this report, the family of Toluwanisings has not yet made full funeral arrangements public.

Cameroon singer calls out Ebuka Songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ebuka Songs made waves on Facebook over his performance at a Christian event in Cameroon.

In a strongly worded open letter that has gone viral, Cameroonian gospel minister Etta admonished Ebuka Songs for what he described as “another level of pride” during his recent performance in Buea, Molyko Stadium, Cameroon, on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Cameroonian minister shared a story about a company in the country that lost customers due to arrogant staff, as he inspired Ebuka, who was criticised by Reverend Kesiena for hosting Peller, on the need to be humble.

Source: Legit.ng