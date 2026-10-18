Nigerian passport holders have a small number of Asian destinations where they can obtain entry permits on arrival rather than applying beforehand

The Maldives, Lebanon, Timor-Leste and Cambodia are among the destinations reported to offer Nigerian travellers alternative entry options in 2026

Entry conditions and fees differ by country, and travellers are advised to confirm eligibility with each country's immigration authority before booking

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Beirut, Lebanon - Nigerian passport holders looking to visit Asia without going through a full visa application before departure have limited but notable options available to them in 2026.

Legit.ng reports that several countries on the continent offer visa-on-arrival arrangements, though conditions vary and travellers are urged to verify eligibility ahead of booking.

Lebanon offers Nigerians a free one-month visa on arrival at Beirut airport, with travellers required to meet entry conditions and check security advisories before departure. Photo credit: Joseph Aoun

Source: UGC

Asian countries open to Nigerians on arrival

The Maldives, a popular island destination in the Indian Ocean, is one of the more accessible options. Nigerian visitors are reportedly eligible for a tourist visa on arrival, removing the need to approach a Maldivian embassy beforehand. To enter, travellers should carry a valid passport, accommodation confirmation, a return or onward ticket, and proof of adequate funds.

Lebanon also features on the list. According to the Lebanese Consulate in Lagos, Nigerian passport holders can obtain a free visa on arrival at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. The permit is valid for one month and may be extendable under certain conditions. Travellers need a passport valid for at least six months beyond their planned stay, a return flight booking, and proof of where they will be lodging. Given the country's security situation, Nigerians are also advised to check travel advisories before departure.

Timor-Leste, the Southeast Asian nation occupying the eastern half of Timor Island, allows visitors to obtain a visa on arrival by air or sea. The country's customs authority puts the tourist visa fee at US$30. Requirements include a passport valid for at least six months, a return or onward ticket, accommodation bookings, and evidence of sufficient funds.

Cambodia offers tourist e-visas for US$30, but Nigerian passport holders should confirm visa-on-arrival eligibility before travelling. Photo credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cambodia rounds out the list. The Southeast Asian country, known for Angkor Wat and its rich temple heritage, is cited by several travel guides as a destination where Nigerian passport holders may receive a visa on arrival. However, Cambodia also runs an official e-visa portal offering tourist visas at US$30, with a processing time of three business days. Because available information does not clearly confirm that Nigerian ordinary passport holders currently qualify for on-arrival entry, travellers should check directly with Cambodian immigration authorities before making any plans.

If an e-visa must be obtained in advance, Cambodia would not qualify as a destination Nigerians can visit without applying for a visa beforehand.

What should travellers do before departure?

Across all four destinations, requirements can change at short notice.

Nigerians planning trips to any of these countries should contact the relevant embassy, consulate, or immigration authority to confirm that arrangements are still in effect and that they meet current entry conditions before purchasing flights or making accommodation bookings.

The list of Asian countries Nigerians can visit without applying for a visa before travel is highlighted below:

Maldives Lebanon Timor-Leste Cambodia

46 visa-free countries for Nigerian passport holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders can reach approximately 46 destinations in 2026 without obtaining a traditional visa ahead of travel, with options ranging from visa-free entry and visas on arrival to electronic visa (eVisa) systems.

The destinations span West Africa, the broader African continent, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, according to the latest travel advisory for Nigerian travellers.

West Africa remains the most accessible region, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Movement Protocol granting Nigerians entry into Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng