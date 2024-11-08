Social media personality Oba Solomon has stirred up a controversial debate surrounding the death of Jesus Christ

Oba Solomon, in video online, claimed Jesus Christ didn't die for the sins of the world as he explained the reason behind his death

The online preacher's statement in the viral video has divided netizens, as many agreed with his opinion

Nigerian preacher and social media personality Adelana Adekunle Solomon, aka Oba Solomon, shared his opinion about the Christian faith and the death of Jesus Christ in a viral video.

The online preacher, who was one of those who reacted to Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation to VDM's foundation, boldly stated that the death of Jesus was not because of men, as stated in the bible.

According to Oba Solomon, Jesus did wrong and was punished for his sins.

“Jesus didn’t die for our sins he did wrong and he was punished," Oba Solomon said in the video that has gone viral on social media.

People react to Oba Solomon's claim

As expected, his comment has been met with mixed reactions, read the comments below:

alvinmilli088:

"OBA Solomon don go smoke dry pawpaw leaf."

multi_iq:

"Nobody send am to kpai o."

macmoneybrother:

"Funny thing is, we Africans love someone history and cutler more than ours. Can any of us tell what Jesus did? Let’s educate ourselves."

d_emperor_1:

"Some will say he’s speaking d truth but how do we know that you know he’s speaking d truth? Make all of una shift go one syd abeg. Even if na lie sef Mk all una still run enta bush. Mtchewww."

kakapicture:

"Simple logic."

oluwa_bsa:

"People don't even know when to draw the line, such a pity."

gozy.nwadiribe:

"Jesus never existed that was fictional story."

official_guccybillionz:

"Many people no go like hear this thing oo even me I no like."

Oba Solomon speaks on Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the online preacher sparked massive reactions online after he narrated his encounter with Mohbad in the dream world.

Oba Solomon stated that Mohbad unexpectedly appeared while sleeping in his chamber.

Oba stated that Mohbad appeared disrespectfully. He said instead of tapping him gently, the late singer woke him up by slamming his thigh against his backside.

