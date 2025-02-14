A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her husband surprised her with a new car on Valentine's Day

In a heartwarming video, she showed off the luxurious car and thanked her husband for loving her so intentionally

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's Valentine's Day gift from her husband left her feeling overjoyed and grateful.

Her husband's thoughtful gift, a luxurious new car, was a perfect way to celebrate the day of love.

Man surprises wife with new car on Valentine's Day

Source: TikTok

Lady overjoyed as husband gifts her new car

The lucky lady, @mzzjoyy, took to social media to share her excitement with her followers.

In a heartwarming video, she showed the sleek vehicle and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her husband for his love and thoughtfulness.

In her words:

"POV: Your Odogwu of a hubby added a new whip to your collections. You See this Man. Na God Give am to me. If I wasn’t your Wife I would be so Jealous. Blessed & Luckiest Girl in the World. Val Gift came Right on time. Okay now I have my Own Mini Convoy (Range, Hilux & This) Me sef na ODOGWURess. Thank you Lord for your Endless Blessings, Thank You My Darling Husband for Loving me so Intentionally."

Reactions as lady shows off new car

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users who were touched by the romantic gesture.

Her husband had clearly gone all out to make her feel special, and his efforts had paid off.

@mmesmachukwu64 said:

"You see this woman hamaka and one other lady Lagos something something is her handle I always tap into they grace aswr."

@D_HARRIZ wrote:

"I know my fellow guys saw this video buh could not say anything, I understand me too for no talk buh based on one thing one thing as long as you dy hustle e sure for us."

@Fine-gal-Imma said:

"I so wish this for my self. I haven’t been surprised before does it mean I’m no one’s favorite person is hurting."

@Mummy & baby treasure said:

"If no be say people like my walking step, what’s car that I cannot buy. Congratulations dear."

@Jose madero vizcaino commented:

"The thing I don’t understand is y’all are tapping from the blessing and don’t know the struggles she has been through with the guy, u think a man will be this intentional if you haven’t been with him."

@BOBBYSAXY_AUTOS said:

"When u finally make money in this life. U see that supportive woman that has always believed in u and supported ur dream, Spoil her like mad and be unapologetic about it. That’s my personality Big Doings."

@Preshwendy said:

"Life the one staying with me want to sell my own car why he follow man the buy give his woman. Thank God am done ohh.'

@Ifyonyi added:

"God bless my husband to bless me and family, divine connection on his building business, congratulations to you Nnem."

Watch the video below:

Lady receives new car from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement on social media after her husband bought a brand new car for her.

In a video, she showed off the beautiful red car and thanked her husband for surprising her with it.

