Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite celebrities would look like if they were to be female?

Artificial Intelligence-generated female versions of Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun, David 'Davido' Adeleke. "Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu, Micheal 'Don Jazzy' Collins Ajereh have surfaced on social media and many people have had much to say about them.

This time, they not only look like their real selves but have been manipulated to look female. While Don Jazzy was given a much older look, more like a grand-ma, Davido looked amazing with a long curly wig.

Wizkid rocked dread locks with nice shades to go with it, and while Burna Boy was adorned in the same locks, his beards were still very much present, leaving fans with many questions.

Collectively, they look pretty good, leaving fans to wonder if the big 3 would still be rivals have they been all women.

The Twitter user who posted the photos wrote:

"I told Ai to generate a female version of Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy and Don jazzy. Check out the results 😆."

See the pictures below:

Reactions to female versions of Wizkid, Davido

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@studios_eric:

"Don jazzy posted these on his Snapchat lmao."

@mallamtgrand:

"This is gooooód! What AI is this please?"

@Jocee3543:

"You're now moving like Speed Darlington."

@CharlyCutz:

"Why e go leave beards for burna boy?"

@Derichfish:

"The beards stubborn."

Artiste uses AI to create stages

Legit.ng earlier reported that with the invention of Artificial Intelligence, it is no longer hard to imagine what the past and future look like in some cases.

An editor on Instagram recently used the tool to imagine what some favourite Nigerian singers looked like as kids.

The editor also shared what Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Omah Lay and Tems would look like in their old age, leaving fans to share their thoughts and analyse the images.

