Female AI Versions of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Others Go Viral, Ignites Funny Reactions Online
- The female AI-generated versions of some top Nigerian music stars have gone viral, giving rise to a gazillion comments online
- It will be recalled that their male versions had once circulated online and many complimented their looks
- This time, the female versions of the music crooners have been released and fans have much to say about how they looked
Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite celebrities would look like if they were to be female?
Artificial Intelligence-generated female versions of Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun, David 'Davido' Adeleke. "Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu, Micheal 'Don Jazzy' Collins Ajereh have surfaced on social media and many people have had much to say about them.
Recall that sometime in 2024, Legit.ng reported that their male version was posted online and fans went crazy about how their faves looked.
This time, they not only look like their real selves but have been manipulated to look female. While Don Jazzy was given a much older look, more like a grand-ma, Davido looked amazing with a long curly wig.
Wizkid rocked dread locks with nice shades to go with it, and while Burna Boy was adorned in the same locks, his beards were still very much present, leaving fans with many questions.
Collectively, they look pretty good, leaving fans to wonder if the big 3 would still be rivals have they been all women.
The Twitter user who posted the photos wrote:
"I told Ai to generate a female version of Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy and Don jazzy. Check out the results 😆."
Reactions to female versions of Wizkid, Davido
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@studios_eric:
"Don jazzy posted these on his Snapchat lmao."
@mallamtgrand:
"This is gooooód! What AI is this please?"
@Jocee3543:
"You're now moving like Speed Darlington."
@CharlyCutz:
"Why e go leave beards for burna boy?"
@Derichfish:
"The beards stubborn."
