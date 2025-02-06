Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently turned 45 and she celebrated her big day at a nightclub in Lagos

The music star was captured on video after an exotic dancer at the club approached her and took off some pieces of clothing

Tiwa Savage’s reaction to the dancer’s sultry display amused several social media users after the clip went viral

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s 45th birthday celebration is making headlines after videos from it trended online.

On February 6, 2025, the award-winning musician turned the new age and she celebrated it later at night with some of her friends at a nightclub in Lagos.

Videos of Tiwa Savage with Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Ms Dsf and others at The Library Club in Lagos made the rounds. However, the highlight of the outing was one of the exotic dancers at the club.

Video of Tiwa Savage's reaction to exotic dancer at club on her 45th birthday gets fans talking. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a video that went viral, the dancer was seen displaying her sultry moves beside Tiwa Savage. Not stopping there, the dancer, who wore a bright red lingerie set, removed some pieces of clothing items on her body and placed them on the Nigerian star.

Tiwa Savage looked like she was nervous about what the dancer was doing as the celebrant's friends who surrounded her laughed at her facial expressions.

See the video below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage with exotic dancer on her 45th birthday

The video of Tiwa Savage’s reaction to the exotic dancer at the nightclub on her 45th birthday went viral on social media. Netizens were amused by the singer’s reaction. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Ritajohnson___ said:

“e shock her😂she think say na pant.”

Tinacharlez said:

“The dancer understood the job description 😍.”

Bettychi2022 said:

“She no want wahala 😂.”

Thesandypreneur wrote:

“She was shocked😂.”

suaveskin.co said:

“The stri.pper sure understands the assignment…. I loveth 😍😂😂😂.”

Oloriwendytunes said:

“Another type of enjoyment.”

Its_anitachristabel said:

“Kinda fun.😂😂.”

Demmamaworldwide said:

“Na my reaction be that anytime I de that kind club 😢😂😂😂.”

Intimatesbykoko said:

“The kind of fun my body needs right now TBH.”

__khalipha_exchange said:

“Omoh I can’t imagine someone of the same gender touching me like that o ! I fit break bottle for your head.”

Femiknows wrote:

“Aunty Tiwa too like bad thing 😍😍😁😁.”

Thereal__obehi said:

“You Dey fear?”

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen Facetiming Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng