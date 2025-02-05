Award-winning Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has turned the new age of 45 to the surprise of her many fans

On February 5, 2025, the mum of one shared a post online where she told fans about her new milestone age

Several social media users celebrated Tiwa’s new age by wishing her well and gushing over her good looks

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage’s 45th birthday is making headlines on social media.

The award-winning musician turned the new milestone age on February 5, 2025, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it to fans.

Fans celebrate Tiwa Savage's 45th birthday. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage posted a photo of herself on her Instagram stories and the mum of one accompanied it with a simple caption where she stated that it was her birthday.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Photo as Tiwa Savage announces her 45th birthday. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Tiwa Savage’s birthday

Tiwa Savage’s new age became a topic of conversation on social media after it was discovered that she was celebrating her 45th birthday. Several netizens were in awe of her appearance at her age. Read what some of them had to say:

That Guy said Tiwa Savage is ageing well:

Toyor claimed the music star looks 16 instead of 45:

Oluwapelumi said the new age looks good on Tiwa Savage:

Gorilla used the opportunity to condemn Tiwa Savage’s choice of outfit at her age:

Pretoria Prince wished to look like Tiwa at the age of 60:

Franklyn wondered if Tiwa Savage began her music career late because of her age:

Ezennaya said Tiwa Savage is ageing like fine wine:

Read more comments from Tiwa Savage’s Instagram page below:

Big_hardey23 said:

“Happy birthday Queen tiwa..it's our day😍❤️.”

Angelpapylor wrote:

“Happy Birthday My Queen 👑❤️❤️ much love.”

Muna_softbaby commented:

“@tiwasavage Happy prosperous birthday 👑 God bless your new age mama... I know you probably have all you want in life, but I pray that God bless you with that one thing you dearly want that money probably can not buy Ijmn Amen. Age gracefully mama, in perfect sound health and a long life❤️.”

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen Facetiming Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng