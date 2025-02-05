Faithia Williams and Ex-hubby Saidi Balogun Turn New Age on Same Day, Son Celebrates Their Birthday
- Nollywood actress Faithia Williams and her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun, have turned a new age on the same day
- On February 5, 2025, the former couple marked their birthday and their son, Khalid, took to social media to celebrate them
- The heartwarming birthday message from Faithia and Saidi Balogun’s son drew the attention of several netizens
Nigerian actor Saidi Balogun and his ex-wife, Faithia Williams, are celebrating their birthday on the same day to the joy of fans.
The former Nollywood couple turned a new age on February 5, 2025, and their son, Khalid, made the occasion a special one.
To mark the occasion, Khalid took to his official Instagram page to share lovely photos of his parents and he accompanied it with a sweet caption explaining how much they mean to him.
According to Faithia and Saidi Balogun’s son, his parents are amazing icons and his goal is to make them proud. He wrote:
“Happy birthday to my parents!!❤️👨👩👧👦 what a day to celebrate these amazing icons, they’ve done so much for me and everyone around them that makes me admire their strength, perseverance and sacrifice. making y’all proud is my number one goal, may God continue to bless and protect you for me and the world, love you both, stay jiggy!🙏❤️.”
See the post below:
Reactions as Faithia and Saidi Balogun’s son mark their birthday
The heartwarming birthday message to Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun from their son, Khalid, was met with sweet reactions. Read what some netizens had to say:
Lauraajayii said:
“Aww happy birthday to the icons.”
Bethpeda__ said:
“Happy birthday daddy and mommy❤️.”
Rikkymoj wrote:
“Happy birthday beautiful souls ❤️.”
Owoseniadebola wrote;
“Age gracefully to both of them.”
Mayorflexx_ wrote:
“Stay Jiggy!!🔥”
Folaadaivd said:
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stay jiggy!!!🔥 & Keep ageing in Grace Boda Saidi ati Aunty Faithia.”
Yesitslanda._ said:
“aww same birthday? literally so cute!🥺. happy birthday to Mum and Dad 🎉🎁.”
Olijay said:
“More awesome and wonderful years ❤️❤️.”
Princess_oyindah wrote:
“Llnp 😍😍mum and dad.”
Mz_teamah said:
“May Allah preserve them upon goodness, Amin.”
Birthdaynotificationplus said:
“Many more successful years on earth.”
Faithia Williams, Saidi Balogun's son gets first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun's son, Khalid, graduated from the university with first-class honours.
On January 14, 2025, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce her son’s latest feat, which brought joy to many.
Faithia Williams was beaming with pride and excitement as she thanked God while celebrating her son’s achievement.
