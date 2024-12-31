Nigerian superstars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and Tiwa Savage are currently the topics of discussion online

This resulted after a social media user decided to create AI-generated images of the singers looking miserable in “poverty”

Fans and netizens who encountered the amusing images had varied reactions, with many criticizing the creator

A social media user created AI-generated pictures of Nigerian singers Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

The user gained notoriety a few hours ago for publishing AI-generated photographs of the renowned celebrities appearing destitute.

AI images of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy trended online. Credit: @ttrlifestyle

Source: Instagram

The photographs showed the musicians dressed in deteriorating clothing with untrimmed hair and appearing helpless on lonely roads.

Sharing the faux pictures of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage online, the page wrote:

“Your faves as homeless beggars 👀 AI is crazy.”

See the posts below:

Netizens react to AI pictures of Wizkid and others

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr_adanma_adanma:

"I reject this for all of them,which kin post be dz?"

blossom_aprilbeautysalon:

"God forbid..Davido still looks like a rich."

beggaroluwaseyifunmi_henry:

"As today marks the end of 2024, let there be an utter end to certain things, please! Bloggers should filter the kind of things they put out."

tonyreal4:

"Burnaboy 😂. Be like this one na him really throwback."

darkgirl_journal:

"This is wrong !!!"

blossom_aprilbeautysalon:

"God forbid..Davido still looks like a rich beggar."

iamenieb:

"Ahan, which one be this again and blogger sef post am."

letdemsay7:

"How Una dey use reason all this kind things self..hmm."

oyin_lagos:

"But why will anyone come up with this and you as a blogger posted.... On the last day of the year Tori oloun... Mtchewww. It makes no sense except you're wishing this for yourself."

iam_abelson:

"What put this thought in your head??"

