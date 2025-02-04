A two-year-old has proven how much he loves Burna Boy's songs as the singer shared a video of the boy on social media

As a baby in 2021, the boy moved his body to the rhythm of Burna Boy's song Outside although he hadn't started walking by then

After he clocked two years in 2023, the boy's love for Burna Boy's song did not diminish as he continued to dance to the singer's music with his feet

An old video of a two-year-old boy dancing to one of the songs of Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has gone viral.

2-year-old vibes to Burna Boy's song. Image credit: @burnaboyogram

On his Snapchat page, the Last Last hitmaker shared a video of the boy when he was a baby in December 2021 moving his body to his song Outside.

Although the boy was quite little and had not started walking, one could see how excited he was at the sound of Burna Boy's song.

2-year-old boy vibes to Burna Boy's song

In December 2023, the little boy was two years old and had started walking. After his father played Burna Boy's song for him, he moved his legs repeatedly.

His excitement was contagious and his dad mimicked his movements in the video shared online. Fans of Odogwu, as the Grammy award-winning artiste is fondly called, reacted to the little boy's dance steps.

Reactions as 2-year-old dances to Burna-Boy's song

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a 2-year-old boy dances to Burna Boy's song below:

@ssomtto reacted:

"When him go born him own?"

@geoffreydpr said:

"The boy was baptized on burna music. He is also a Burna fan from bath. God bless him."

@Buiiike stated:

"No be same clothe him papa still dey wear."

@BoibahdL commented:

"Sweetest video after the Grammys."

@PatrickVic34834 stated:

"Everybody must feel Burna Boy gbedu. If no be burna boy don't involve me."

@LitzzySimply said:

"Youngest outsider. From belle."

@thepekspr reacted:

"He's so cute. Oh my God."

Young boy dances like Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hilarious video of a young child dancing to Burna Boy's song garnered significant attention on TikTok

In the video, the child waited for the moment to hit his legs on the ground, much to the amusement of the spectators.

It seemed the boy had watched similar videos numerous times and was keen to replicate the moves.

